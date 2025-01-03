2025 DAKAR RALLY PROLOGUE RESULTS

The 47th edition of the Dakar Rally got underway today with a timed 29km prologue stage near Bisha in Saudi Arabia. The goal for all the riders was to finish in the top 10 so they could choose their starting positions tomorrow for stage one.

Daniel Sanders was the fastest man, although all the Americans did well. The best was Ricky Brabec, who finished third. Skyler Howes was 10th, Mason Klein was 14th and Jacob Argubright was 19th.

Tomorrow, there will be nearly 500km of riding on stage one, 413km of it against the clock over a mixture of terrain on a southern loop from Bisha; stony sections, sand and tricky navigation amongst the labyrinth of tracks will put them through their paces as they also strategise for the upcoming 48 Hour Chrono. That second 48 hour stage over two days is one of the hardest tests with all competitors sleeping out under the stars with simple rations for overnight food

RICKY BRABEC: Today was OK, not bad but not great. It was good to start the rally with a prologue full speed and get the bugs worked out. There’s nothing to do for the rest of the day, we’ll hang out and then choose our position for tomorrow. That’ll be a little tricky and then hopefully tomorrow we can land in a good position for the 48 Hour Chrono and set ourselves off for a good start.

SKYLER HOWES: The prologue was really fast and I like it like this. We had more or less open desert to navigate and so it was good, but of course I had to shake the nerves out today as during the last event that I was racing I had a big crash so I just wanted to get through the day and make sure everything was clean and ride good. So I’m pretty happy with my position for now, then we get to choose our positions for tomorrow and then the race begins.

MASON KLEIN: Prologue complete with a solid P11 finish to kick off Dakar! The bike felt absolutely incredible—smooth, responsive, and ready to tackle the challenges ahead. We had a small issue with the navigation tower camera, which can flag an electronic concern. It fell off the tower and got stuck in between the handlebars, but it didn’t impact our run or overall performance. These things happen in rally racing, and we’re prepared to handle anything the desert throws at us. SS1 is tomorrow and starting in P10, which is a great position to attack from. I’m feeling strong, confident, and ready to take on the long, grueling stages ahead. Dakar is a marathon, not a sprint, and we’re just getting started. Let’s bring it!

JACOB ARGUEBRIGHT: Prologues are typically not my vibe so happy to ride away with P19 OA and P4 in Rally 2 today! Crazy how tight the times are. Bike is feeling great and I’m looking forward to stage 1 tomorrow with 413km of fun