YZ250 2-STROKE PROJECT: RAW VIDEO

The Motowhips Prodigy 2.0 was built by Justin Myerson at Motowhips for Dirt Bike Magazine. It started off as a new Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke, and the attention to detail is mind blowing. Carbon fiber components were used extensively, including the fuel tank. Some of those parts are available at the Motowhips website. Click on the video below and enjoy the sound produced by the Pro Circuit exhaust without any music or talking heads.