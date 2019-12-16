TYLER BOWERS NEW LOOK FOR 2020: HE HAS THE ANSWER

We knew something was up when Tyler Bowers thanked his current sponsors on social media last week. Today he announced his plans for the 2020 SX season and Answer Racing will be a big part of that program. Watch the video below for all the information straight from the man himself. The official release is at the bottom of this post as well.

Answer Racing Announces the Signing of Tyler Bowers

Bowers to represent historic motocross brand for 2020 season in premier 450 class.

Irvine, CA (December 16, 2019) –Answer Racing is excited to announce the signing of Tyler Bowers for the upcoming 2020 Supercross and motocross race seasons. A native to Kentucky now residing in Southern California with his wife and daughter, Bowers kicks off his Answer Racing debut on January 4th at the Supercross opener at Anaheim stadium aboard his Triggr Racing/Kawasaki/AHM backed KX450F.

“We can’t be more excited to be working with Tyler in 2020. He’s a working-class hero both in the pits and on the track and is a great fit for the Answer Brand. It’s awesome to be able to welcome him to the Answer Family,” stated Rob Ramlose, Answer Racing VP of Brands.

“Bowers has proven himself year after year and demonstrates hard work, passion, and determination, which are core values that align with our brand,” explained Answer Racing Marketing Manager, Kobi Iseri. “We’re planning some fun events around Tyler throughout the year, starting at Anaheim 1, so make sure and come by his pit setup.”

“I am extremely excited to be teaming up with Answer Racing for the 2020 season,” states Tyler Bowers. “I know their image and legacy in the racing industry align perfectly with what I believe racing is all about!”

Be on the lookout for the #34 of Tyler Bowers as the 4-time Arenacross Champion comes into the new season after a career-best 12th overall finish in the 450SX class this year and looks to progress in 2020 with Answer Racing!