WORCS HAVASU TO PROCEED AS SCHEDULED

The WORCS organization has met with the city of Havasu and as of now, the event scheduled for this weekend (March 21-22) is all go. WORCS today released the announcement below. For more info on what events are cancelled and postponed, due to the Conornavirus, click here.

YES We Are Still Racing!!

Currently as of Monday March 16, 2020, WORCS will still be holding Rounds 3 and 4 in Lake Havasu. Our goal is to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone, and still go racing!Please know that the WORCS staff has taken extra precaution in the areas with close contact with racers, registration will be wiping down areas, pens, clipboards, etc. frequently. We ask that if you see long lines at registration to use your best judgement and ether keep a distance between others or wait and check later when lines have gone down.

We want everyone to have a great weekend! We ask that you use your best judgement and please be mindful of large group gatherings in the pit and camping areas. Our portable toilet facilities have hand washing stations by them as well and ask everyone to please use proper hand washing hygiene. To help with avoiding mass gatherings the Pro riders meeting will be held via Facebook live at 11:00am, so tune in, it is expected that all Pro, Pro 2 and Pro 2 lights riders participate in this live feed!

WORCS supports each family’s personal decisions during this time and what is best for them. With this being said if you pre registered online and would like a refund or race transfer please email [email protected]

Note: The Family Color Run and BBQ Saturday night will be postponed to another round.

WORCS will do its very best to inform racers of any changes that may occur as soon as possible.Please be sure to follow us on social media, download the WORCS app (app store & Google Play) and turn on your notifications for the app, sign up for our e-newsletters and check the website often.Last weekend our ATV/SXS was a great success and we look forward to having another awesome weekend with MC! We love and appreciate all of you in our WORCS family and thank you for being patient and understanding during this time.

Announcement from the city of Lake Havasu