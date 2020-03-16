ISDE QUALIFIER CANCELED

The AMA Director of Off-Road Racing Erek Kudla sent out a notification today that the ISDE Qualifier to be held in the high desert of So Cal this weekend has been called off for now. Here’s what he said:

Round 2 of the AMA West ISDE Qualifier series in Red Mountain, CA to be hosted March 21/22 2020 has been cancelled by the host club.

We are working on solutions and will keep you all up to date with the future of the qualifying process for the 2020 ISDE. We have been in touch with the FM regarding the ISDE August/September and as of now they are a “Go”.

Thank you-

Erek Kudla

Off-Road Racing Manager

American Motorcyclist Association