2020 SONORA RALLY STARTS ON SCHEDULE

Tech inspection is complete for the 2020 Sonora Rally, which will be taking place in Mexico this week despite the anxious international climate.

The route will dip into back country the Sonora Rally has never seen before – even exiting the “free zone” for a sacred reserve inhabited by an ancient native community. Racers will see some of the same massive sand hills that keep them coming back each year, but at the start, traversing Sonora’s state Capital, the understated-cool Hermosillo, they’ll wander not out, but up. Peaks and valleys await in Special Stage One.

“Looking forward to exploring a whole new Sonora. We feel like we’ve got the most diehard North American people ready to tackle a new challenge – a new adventure.” – Race Director and Co-Founder, Darren Skilton

Dakar winner Ricky Brabec is back to protect his Championship at North America’s premiere rally raid, fresh off his historic win at the 2020 Dakar Rally. But as a Top Ten finisher in Saudi Arabia this January, privateer Skyler Howes – and 2018 Sonora Rally victor isn’t ready to make things easy for anyone. And he won’t be the only adversary Brabec will need to keep a sharp eye on. Mike Johnson, a constant figure on the podium, is here and brought his Rally Comps with him. Desert demon and Baja 1000 title holder, Colton Udall, has braved the border to bring his us best. While the soft-spoken powerhouse, Wes VanNieuwenhuise, is challenging all the riders on his KTM 790 Adventure playfully dubbed, “the Rottweiler.” But size isn’t mutually exclusive with victory. French Canadian Brigitte Lacombe came to the race ready to fight – sporting pink on her dome to add impact. And South Africa’s sweetheart Taye Perry is more of a spitfire. At 5’2”, her petite frame is just evolution’s way of being efficient – no wasted matter on this rider!

The UTV Class isn’t lacking in their share of serious competitors. Dave Sykes, previously nabbing 2nd Place, is back in a Maverick molded into what looks like a Moon Lander. Mexico’s motorsports paladin, Luis Pelayo, is ready to take the top step for Monkey Business. George Lamonte, impressive as a soloist in 2019, has put his Supercross past behind him to rip and roar in a Proto UTV Class baby Raptor. With this sort of all-star roster, one wouldn’t dare blink as glory selects its next beneficiary. Or perhaps someone else will take the crown? A savage behind the wheel, Sara Price has crossed into new territory trading in a Trophy Truck this week – if only temporarily – to navigate her way through the Altar. How-ever this competition ends, it first must begin. And with nothing left to lose – work, health, toilet paper – the Yokohama Sonora Rally will get up at dawn and ride into the sunset without a care in the world.