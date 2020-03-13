MOTORCYCLE RACING AND CORONAVIRUS, WHAT’S CANCELED, WHAT’S NOT–UPDATED

With concern of the Covid19 Coronavirus rising, several motorcycles events have been canceled. The most high-profile of these are the Indy Supercross on March 14 and the Seattle Supercross on March 28th. As of now, the Detroit Supercross on March 21 has joined the list of cancellations.

UPDATE: Feld Entertainment announced Friday that the Denver Supercross at Mile High Stadium on April 4 and Foxborough Supercross at Gillette Stadium on April 18 have also been canceled. As of now, that leaves Las Vegas on April 25 and Salt Lake City on May 2, making a 12-round season.

There have also been a number of international races postponed. Here are a few that we know of right now.

ABU DHABI RALLY POSTPONED

As a result of global developments regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), Emirates Motorsports Organization and the Rally organizers have taken the decision to postpone the 2020 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge originally scheduled to take place on 20-26 March.

Emirates Motorsports Organization and rally organizers have been in permanent contact with the government authorities in the UAE and were following all precautionary measures to protect the motor sport community and the wider public.

All parties are currently evaluating if it will be possible to re-schedule the events later this season.

Further updates will be issued in due course.

WORLD ENDURO POSTPONED

As the global outbreak of coronavirus continues to develop, the FIM, the Portuguese Federation (FMP), the Spanish Federation (RFME), the local organizers and the promoter ABC Communications regret to announce that the events originally scheduled on 17-19 April in Marco de Cavaneses, Portugal and on 24–26 April in Lalin, Spain have been postponed.

MXGP POSTPONED

Originally scheduled on the 18th – 19th of April, the MXGP of Spain will now be postponed to the 10th – 11th of October, meanwhile the MXGP of Portugal foreseen on 25th – 26th of April will now be taking place on the 17th– 18th of October.

The decision to postpone both events to a later date in the year was made in agreement with the FIM, FIM Europe, the local authorities and both organizers, Last Lap as the local organizer of the MXGP of Spain and Águeda Action Club – ACTIB as the organizer of the MXGP of Portugal.

Due to the international situation because of the coronavirus outbreak, Infront Moto Racing says it wants to focus on the health of all the people involved and to keep the risk of impact low for the 2020 MXGP calendar schedule.

“We kindly ask you all for a great sense of responsibility and understanding during this difficult time, as we continue to monitor the situation and take each day step-by-step.”

X-TRIAL DES NATIONS POSTPONED

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a decision has been taken to postpone the FIM X-Trial des Nations that was scheduled to take place on 3 April, in Liévin, France.

As the global outbreak of coronavirus continues to develop, the French government has communicated that it will not be possible to maintain public events with more than one thousand people in attendance until further notice.

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the Fédération Française de Motocyclisme (FFM), the promoter 2Play and the local organiser therefore regret to announce that the event has been postponed.

All parties are currently evaluating if it will be possible to re-schedule the event later this season.

Further updates will be issued in due course.

AMA STATEMENT

Due to the presence in the United States of COVID-19, an infectious strain of the coronavirus, and governors across the country issuing restrictions on large events and public gatherings, the American Motorcyclist Association strongly encourages AMA-chartered organizers to comply with all restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities affecting all applicable AMA-sanctioned activity.

In addition, the AMA asks all members and other motorcyclists, whether participating in individual or group activity, to follow best practices published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC-issued guidelines are available here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and-home-guidance.pdf

The AMA will continue to work with chartered organizers and other partners to monitor the situation and issue further guidance as necessary.

D 37 STATEMENT

To all racers and race fans,

We have received a number of inquiries regarding upcoming races. We would like to answer some of those questions.

First , all calendared events will continue. We here in District 37 along with the District 37 clubs have reviewed the state’s recommendations on social gatherings and feel that we can continue to provide safe environments for our races. California recommendations recommend that all gatherings larger than 250 people held in auditoriums, stadiums or meeting halls be postponed. With our events being held in open areas and with the restrictions that have have been placed on us over the years in regard to the proximity of spectators to race activity we feel that our events comply with state recommendations. We will be making one change to the way we will be giving out riders meetings. For the foreseeable future host clubs will be giving the mandatory riders meetings via a loud speaker or PA system. This will allow all riders required to attend the riders meeting the ability to maintain 6 feet of social space as required by state recommendations. We encourage everyone to continue exercising good personal hygiene as recommended by the various health organizations.

We hope this answers everyone’s questions and puts minds at ease and as always we look foreword to seeing you at the races!!

Brian Nasif

GNCC IN GEORGIA, RUNNING–NORTH CAROLINA POSTPONED

COMPETITION BULLETIN 2020-6:

GNCC Coronavirus Position Statement

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Georgia Gov. Kemp has just urged the sick and the vulnerable (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or suppressed immune systems) to avoid large events and mass gatherings. This is sound advice and GNCC likewise urges the sick and vulnerable to avoid large gatherings, including GNCC events. GNCC Racing will comply with the restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC) and the World Health Organization (“WHO”) regarding this matter.

At this time, the General GNCC set for this weekend (Mar. 14/15) at Aonia Pass in Washington, GA is under no such restriction and will proceed as scheduled unless notified to the contrary by local authorities.

In the meantime, GNCC urges its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic. Additional hand-washing stations will be onsite at all events. Finally, until further notice, autograph sessions with riders are suspended.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Please direct all comments to [email protected].

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Steele Creek Park in Morganton, NC, has notified GNCC Officials that is has closed the facility to large gatherings. Accordingly, the Steele Creek GNCC previously scheduled for April 4/5 in Morganton, NC, has been postponed. Riders pre-entered for the event will have their entries transferred to the next GNCC, unless they request a refund by emailing [email protected]. Rescheduling details will be announced in the near future.

AMA NATIONAL GRAND PRIX CHAMPIONSHIP: MAY BE POSTPONED

Round Four of the AMA NGPC Series is scheduled for March 28 at 29 Palms, California. Officials from the Hilltoppers MC have met with city officials regarding this event. The city has no issues, but the county might have the final say.

UPDATE: As of Friday, March 13, San Bernardino County has not issued a permit for the race at 29 Palms on March 28-29. The Hilltoppers are looking at make-up dates. More information to follow.

WORCS: RUNNING

March 20-22 — WORCS — Havasu, Arizona–MC Round 3 and 4 Lake Havasu Updates

YES, we are still racing!!

Currently as of Friday March 13, 2020, WORCS will still be holding rounds 3 and 4 in Lake Havasu.

As well all saw how quickly things have escalated in the last 24 hours, WORCS will do its very best to inform racers of any changes that may occur as soon as possible.

Please be sure to follow us on social media, download the WORCS app and turn on your notifications for the app, sign up for our e-newsletters and check the website often.

SCORE SAN FELIPE: RUNNING

SCORE is moving ahead with plans for the San Felipe 250 on March 24 – 29. SCORE International is modifying its race week schedule for the upcoming 34th annual SCORE San Felipe 250 in Baja California, Mexico. “After consulting and evaluating the situation with Mexican authorities we are making a series of modifications to the schedule of events for our season-opening SCORE San Felipe 250,” commented Jose A. Grijalva, SCORE President/Race Director. “While certain elements are still being finalized, our goal is to minimize the exposure of racers, crews and staff with the public. We will be providing updates as needed as we begin pre-running this weekend in preparation of the following week of race activities and the race itself.”

Additionally, the following events are said to be running:

March 20 – 22 — Best in The Desert –Laughlin Arizona

March 21-22 — National Hare & Hound, Murphy Idaho

March 22 — National Enduro –Turkey, Texas

March 21-22 — AMA ISDE Qualifier — Red Mountain California

March 28-29 — Full Gas Sprint Enduro — North Carolina Motorsports Park–this event is not to be confused with round two, which was cancelled due to weather in Garfield GA.

All information here is tentative. This page will be updated as announcements are made.