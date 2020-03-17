WORCS HAVASU POSTPONED

The organizers of the WORCS series updated their situation regarding Coronavirus precautions and the March 22 Havasu events. The following is their press release.

We are saddened to announce that we will have to unfortunately postpone WORCS MC Round 3 and 4 of Lake Havasu. The City of Lake Havasu got the call this evening that they had to suspend all events that occur with 10 or more people, and that the health inspector would come and immediately shut any event down. We at WORCS racing tried everything we could to keep the racing going all the way to the end.

Please know that the WORCS office staff will be working vigorously to create a new plan to get you all racing as soon as possible. As soon as we have any information, we will keep you informed. This is a difficult time for us all and we as an off-road racing family need to come together to support each other. WORCS thanks every single one of you for your continued support.

If you pre-registered for this weekend and would like a refund, or to transfer your entry to another round, please contact Katie at [email protected] or 435-635-1597. We just ask that you please be patient during this time, but know that she will get you taken care of.

If you are requesting a refund, please email with your invoice number, or the last 4 digits of the credit card you used to pay. Please note that all refunds can take 5-10 business days to process.

Stay Healthy-Stay Positive- and Keep the Good Vibes Going!