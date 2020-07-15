WESTON PEICK ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT: THE NEXT CHAPTER

For all racers there comes a time in their careers when the decision is made to stop competing at the highest level. That time is now for Weston Peick. Fly Racing’s family member Weston Peick is ready for a new chapter, check out the video below as he takes us through the highs and lows of a career as a professional motocross and supercross racer and to learn what’s next for the #18!
