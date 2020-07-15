THE WEEKLY FEED: GASGAS MXGP MACHINES, VINTAGE DECOSTER, SICK VIDS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: DeCoster Trans-AMA Champion

Vintage DeCoster, fighting for control using the form that brought him five world championships. He participated in the 1974 Trans-AMA motocross series in the U.S. where he took four victories to win the series ahead of his Suzuki teammate Gerrit Wolsink. One interesting look at his form- balanced, using his body to manage the machine but no finger on the clutch to control the wheelie.

 

NEWS

GASGAS FACTORY RACING UNVEIL NEW MXGP AND MX2 MOTOCROSS FACTORY BIKES

With the restart of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship just a few weeks away, GASGAS Factory Racing’s official MXGP and MX2 riders are busy completing their preparations ahead of a return to MXGP competition, armed with the new GASGAS MC 450F and MC 250F factory machines.

  • GASGAS Factory Racing unveil new MC 450F & MC 250F factory bikes
  • MXGP & MX2 bikes will first be used at the Dutch International, Arnhem, July 26
  • New bikes underline GASGAS’ commitment to motocross
MXGP pilot Glenn Coldenhoff Factory GasGas MC450F

Robert Jonas, VP Motorsports Offroad: “This is another milestone for GASGAS Motorcycles. Knowing that Glenn, Ivo, Jeremy and Simon will be heading back into MXGP and MX2 competition on the new GASGAS MC 450F and MC 250F factory machines is a proud and important moment for all involved. Following GASGAS’ return to top-flight motocross earlier this year, introducing these new bikes was a key next step for us.”

Glenn Coldenhoff: “This new bike is something I’ve really been looking forward to. It looks great and it’s really cool that we will return to racing with a new bike. Obviously, the last few months haven’t been like everyone expected but this is a special moment for us all. I’m feeling really good and my feeling with the new bike is great. I just want to get behind the gate again now and start racing.”

 

MX2 class Jeremy Sydow Factory GasGas MC250F

 

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

“That’s peculiar, she started right up last time.”

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Vol. 3

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

GEAR BAG

Pro Circuit has rolled out a new T-6 exhaust system for the 2003-2019 Honda CRF230F model. The new T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System offers improved performance, durability and a professional look. A stainless steel head pipe, brushed aluminum canister, carbon fiber end-cap as well as a United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor also come equipped making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

 Pro Circuit. We Race.

www.procircuit.com 

 

 

www.;polisport.com

DIRT BIKE- BACK THEN

Mike Webb and Steve Schmitz crank on the 1986 Honda Fat Cat and the Yamaha BW200. We were at Pismo Beach thinking how stupid these bikes were and had a riot the entire day playing in the dunes. Fran “The Leaper” Kuhn shot the pic.

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Bike prepping circa 1982. Working on my Husky, in the background you can see the Bel Ray banner my little brother borrowed at the 1974 Carlsbad USGP, a Maico butt-bag and of course my Jones sweat band. Nice ‘stash.
