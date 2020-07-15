THE WEEKLY FEED: GASGAS MXGP MACHINES, VINTAGE DECOSTER, SICK VIDS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: DeCoster Trans-AMA Champion

GASGAS FACTORY RACING UNVEIL NEW MXGP AND MX2 MOTOCROSS FACTORY BIKES

With the restart of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship just a few weeks away, GASGAS Factory Racing’s official MXGP and MX2 riders are busy completing their preparations ahead of a return to MXGP competition, armed with the new GASGAS MC 450F and MC 250F factory machines.

MXGP & MX2 bikes will first be used at the Dutch International, Arnhem, July 26

New bikes underline GASGAS’ commitment to motocross

Robert Jonas, VP Motorsports Offroad: “This is another milestone for GASGAS Motorcycles. Knowing that Glenn, Ivo, Jeremy and Simon will be heading back into MXGP and MX2 competition on the new GASGAS MC 450F and MC 250F factory machines is a proud and important moment for all involved. Following GASGAS’ return to top-flight motocross earlier this year, introducing these new bikes was a key next step for us.”

Pro Circuit has rolled out a new T-6 exhaust system for the 2003-2019 Honda CRF230F model. The new T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System offers improved performance, durability and a professional look. A stainless steel head pipe, brushed aluminum canister, carbon fiber end-cap as well as a United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor also come equipped making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

www.procircuit.com

DIRT BIKE- BACK THEN

Mike Webb and Steve Schmitz crank on the 1986 Honda Fat Cat and the Yamaha BW200. We were at Pismo Beach thinking how stupid these bikes were and had a riot the entire day playing in the dunes. Fran “The Leaper” Kuhn shot the pic.

