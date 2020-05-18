TORC 1 YAMAHA YZ450F MOTOCROSS REBUILD: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

On this week’s 4-Stroke Project Bike Spotlight we give you the first look at our Torc-1 Yamaha YZ450F build. Products from Wrench Rabbit and Torc-1 are featured in 4-Stroke Hardware. Thumper Theater is all about 450cc machine this week and includes our 2019 MX Shootout. You don’t want to mis that! Suzuki fans we have an exclusive link to our RM-Z270 project at the bottom of this post and some of the modifications might surprise you.

When this project started our Yamaha YZ450F was in one big pile of parts stuffed into a storage container. With some key players like Torc1, FMF, Wrench Rabbit, Hinson and Cycra we were able to get the bike going again. Of course once it was functional we bolted-on some upgrades and making it look good was a must!

Hinson is now on offering billet ignition cover for select four-stroke models We added a Torc1 shifter and IMS Core pegs help our YZF project look better than new with some performance upgrades. The Cycra full coverage plastic skid plate overs tons of protection as you can see.

The stock triple clamps were powder coated black and we added rubber mounted blue anodized Torc 1 bar mounts with Attack handlebars.

The FMF complete 4.1 titanium exhaust system shaves some weight, improves performance throughout the power curve, is equipped with a removable spark arrestor and is definitely easy on the eyes.

Moto Hose silicone radiator hoses, Boyesen Supercooler and Works Connection radiator braces all helped helped to protect and improve the cooling system. Other bolt-on items include a Torc1 brake lever and clevis piece, Hinson clutch, Works Connection oil filter cover and FMF carbon fiber pipe guard.

The Braking 270mm oversized front rotor kit with a wave rotor offers tons of stopping power.

Supersprox Stealth sprocket and O-Ring Chain provide a long lasting set up for a 450cc bike that eats up sprockets. We also used Tusk wheels and Dunlop MX3S rubber on this build. The crew at Red Label topped the bike off with a semi-custom graphics kit and ribbed gripper seat cover.

4-STROKE HARDWARE

TORC 1 VENGEANCE FLEX LEVERS

With a billet aluminum construction, anodized finish, breakaway slim flex design and a stainless steel pivot point mechanism the Vengeance levers from Torc 1 Racing is built to improve performance and durability. Each kit contains an extra black lever.

Contact : www.torc1racing.com

WRENCH RABBIT REBUILD KIT

Do you have a four-stroke machine that is in need of some engine TLC ? Wrench Rabbit has you covered with everything you will need to rebuild it from top to bottom.

Contact: www.wrenchrabbit.com

THUMPER THEATER

If you like the four-stroke build featured on this week’s 4-Stroke Project Bike Spotlight check out this highly modified Suzuki RMZ270. Click the image below for more information.