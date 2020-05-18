MONSTER ENERGY VIRTUAL SUPERCROSS

Supercross will be taking to the track for real at the end of the month, but if you are truly desperate for some racing action, check out the E SX held last Saturday. Some of the top riders lined up with their X-Box consoles to participate in a virtual race. The riders included Adam Cianciarulo, Marvin Musquin, Brandon Hartranft, RJ Hampshire, Justin Cooper and Alex Martin. There was also a special appearance from Eli Tomac who just welcomed a new addition to the family. Spoiler: Benny Bloss and Brandon Hartranft were the winners when it was all over.

 

