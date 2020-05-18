2020 KTM 500EXC: DUAL-SPORT VIDEO SERIES

The 2020 KTM 500EXC has undergone a moderately significant redesign, although it doesn’t look that different at a glance. It got a PDS version of the stiffer frame that most KTMs and Husqvarnas got in 2019. The motors of the Husky and KTM are identical. They both got a more compact head like that of the 2018½ Factory Edition, they both use the reed valve in the intake boot and they both have the Xplor fork, which has been reworked for 2020. The KTM uses Brembo brakes and a Brembo master cylinder for the hydraulic clutch. It comes in as the lightest of the group at 244 pounds without fuel, and only slightly less expensive than the Husky at $11,399.