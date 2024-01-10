THE WEEKLY FEED: RACING VIDEO SPECIAL • BLACKWATER 100 BITD • NEWS AND VIEWS

BLAST FROM THE PAST

In 1981 Stadium Supercross was still evolving. These three racers played a major role in the growth of the sport, with David Bailey switching to Honda in 1982, Mike Bell and Broc Glover racing for Yamaha for the majority of their careers. David won 30 National races, had 3 Outdoor championships along with a Supercross Championship in 1983. Broc had 50 AMA Motocross and Supercross wins and six AMA National Motocross Championships. Mike Bell Bell was a member of the Yamaha factory racing team for his entire motocross career, and won a Supercross title in 1980 and won 20 AMA and Trans-AMA nationals.

NEWS

SHERCO SIGNS TEODOR KABAKCHIEV

•

EnduroGP World Champion Steve Holcombe on the Honda Racing Redmoto World Enduro Team CRF250RX

Aiming for the E1 world crown, the nine-time World Enduro Champion will ride the Honda RedMoto CRF250RX Enduro model this year. Having already claimed E2, E3 and EnduroGP titles in his career, the goal is to complete the set in E1 class and match Honda legend Mika Ahola.

SOCIAL DISTORTION

•

•

•

•

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

Poke this for more on FMF gear!

•

Rigg Gear Adventure, Quick Release Luggage Plate RG-QRP

Rigg Gear Adventure line of off-road accessories introduces their Quick Release Luggage Plates (RG-QRP) that fit most OEM and aftermarket 18mm round bar pannier racks. Sold as a pair, a quick “set and click” latches them into place and simple “pull and lift” removes them from the motorcycle rack. These quick release plates have a universal designed allowing installation of a wide range of soft saddlebags, including the popular Rigg Gear 100% waterproof Hurricane Saddlebags (SE-4050) and Sierra Saddlebags (SE-3050). These luggage plates dramatically reduce the installation and removal time of most soft-saddlebags onto pannier racks from minutes to mere seconds.

For over 41 years, Nelson Rigg has been a family-owned business that has specialized in the design and production of quality Motorcycle Covers, Luggage and Rainwear. For more information, please visit your local dealer or visit our website at www.nelsonrigg.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The scene, Davis, West Virginia. The Blackwater 100. I’m chewing the fat with KTM’s Rod Bush. Rod was a great friend, a tough competitor and was instrumental in the growth of KTM America. This was 1987, two years earlier Rod set up a KTM 300 (actually it was a 273) for me to race. The event was the biggest, most incredible festival that I had ever been to that involved dirt bikes. And it was horrifyingly tough. I was totally out of my element having issues with the giant peat bogs, the Highway 93 river crossing and the total carnage. How did I finish? Ah, not so good. But it tickled a weird itch in me, and I made it my goal to finish what I considered to be the toughest race on the planet…one day.

Segue to 1987. I was supposed to race a specially flown in brand new RM 250 and do a race test on the machine. The day before I was out playing with Davey Coombs (who was a youngster!), I sunk the bike in a bog, it took hours to get it out, some locals threw it on their truck for me (since it was dead) and brought Davey and I back into the pits well after dark. I was immediately confronted with Big Dave and Rita Coombs who were on the verge of eating my liver they were so mad, and freaked out for their son.

Thankfully Big Dave loved me and loaned me his Honda CR250 to race (since I was now bike less). And incredibly, the machine was brilliant, I flatted twice, finished with a flat rear and…trophied.

We lost Rod and Dave, two incredible friends and dynamic catalysts to the growth of off-road racing. I miss them.