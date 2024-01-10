2024 DAKAR RALLY: STAGE 5 RESULTS

After having a stage taken from him with speeding penalties earlier in the 2024 Dakar Rally, Pablo Quintanilla came back to win stage 5. It was part one of a Chrono stage, where the elite riders in the Rally GP class will start in reverse order tomorrow, so it’s perfect timing for Quintanilla, who stands to make up more time. Ross Branch also had a good day, finishing sixth, within 4 minutes of Quintanilla and regaining the overall lead for the Hero team. Ricky Brabec also is in excellent position. He was seventh on stage 5 and still holds on to third overall, just 3:47 from the lead.

Stage 5 was a big morale booster for the besieged Mason Klein. He finally had a clean day of riding without mechanical difficulties, and finished fifth–a best-ever performance for the Chinese Kove team. Jacob Argubright is also up and running. With his misfortunes on the Marathon stage, he has amassed an incredible total of penalties to place him 51 hours behind.

STAGE 5

1. PABLO QUINTANILLA, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 01H 32′ 53”

2. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 00′ 37”

3. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 01′ 39”

4. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 02′ 58”

5. MASON KLEIN, KORR OFFROAD RACING + 00H 03′ 01”

6. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 03′ 42”

7. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 03′ 48”

8. STEFAN SVITKO, SLONAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 04′ 10”

9. TOBIAS EBSTER, KINI RALLY RACING TEAM + 00H 04′ 33”

10. SKYLER HOWES, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 04′ 55”

85. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 00H 41′ 45”

92. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 00H 47′ 15”

119. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 02H 41′ 54”

STANDINGS AFTER STAGE 5

1. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 19H 05′ 03”

2. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 01′ 14”

3. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 03′ 47”

4. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 18′ 10”

5. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 21′ 17”

6. PABLO QUINTANILLA, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 26′ 47”

7. TOBY PRICE,RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 31′ 36”

8. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 37′ 44”

9. ROMAIN DUMONTIER, TEAM DUMONTIER RACING + 00H 38′ 52”

10. MARTIN MICHEK, ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 00H 39′ 52”

11. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 45′ 36”

12. JOAN BARREDA BORT, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 48′ 02”

13. SKYLER HOWES, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 48′ 37”

87. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 09H 44′ 15”

89. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 09H 49′ 02”

119. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 51H 41′ 00”