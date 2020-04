Taylor Robert is stuck at home just like the rest of us. No gyms are open no tracks are running and he’s going a little crazy. Check out his KTM 450XC workout he’s developed to stay fit while he’s waiting out the apocalypse.

View this post on Instagram No gym? No problem! #myKTMworkout @ktmusa A post shared by Taylor Robert (@taylor_robert33) on Apr 17, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT