STEELE CREEK GNCC POSTPONED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

GNCC Racing has just announced that the Steele Creek GNCC, originally scheduled for April 4-5 in Morganton, North Carolina will be postponed, due to concerns over the Coronavirus. However, the General GNCC, scheduled for this weekend, is still full steam ahead. For more information on race cancellations, click here. The following is the official statement.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Steele Creek Park in Morganton, NC, has notified GNCC Officials that is has closed the facility to large gatherings. Accordingly, the Steele Creek GNCC previously scheduled for April 4/5 in Morganton, NC, has been postponed. Riders pre-entered for the event will have their entries transferred to the next GNCC, unless they request a refund by emailing [email protected]. Rescheduling details will be announced in the near future.

GNCC Racing continues to urge the sick and the vulnerable (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems) to avoid large events and public gatherings, including GNCC events. GNCC Racing will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC) and the World Health Organization (“WHO”) regarding this matter.

In the meantime, GNCC reminds its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic. Until further notice, autograph sessions with riders are suspended. Additional hand-washing stations will be onsite at all events.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.