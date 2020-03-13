KTM, HUSQVARNA, GAS GAS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION

Pierer Mobility AG, parent company of KTM, Husqvarna and Gas Gas motorcycles, today announced that production will be suspended for two weeks as a measure to prevent spread of the Coronavirus. The factory in Mattighoffen, Austria will be closed from March 30 to April 10. The nearby WP factory will likewise be closed. The measure was primarily taken to mitigate transmission of the virus between factory workers, but another factor was the interruption in the supply of parts and raw materials. Many of the parts used in production come from countries hit harder by the Covid 19 crisis, including Italy and China. The international supply of motorcycles at various importers around the world will not be immediately affected, as production for the upcoming season had already been ramped up.