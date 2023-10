CF Moto just offered a sneak peek of its new electric dirt bike with Ronnie Renner. For motorcycles, CF Moto isn’t a mainstream name in the U.S., but it is a major force in the worldwide UTV and ATV markets. The company also has joint ventures with KTM and Yamaha. The product that Renner previews here is far mor substantial than a Surron; closer to a Stark Varg or an Alta. We don’t know much about it now, but stay tuned. More is sure to come.