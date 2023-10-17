2024 KTM MINI 50 SX, 65 SX, & 50 FACTORY EDITION ANNOUNCED: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

KTM has redesigned the 50cc and 65cc mini and is now offering a 50cc Factory Edition that comes with Red Bull graphics and FMF exhaust just like their full size version. We had heard rumors for the past few years about big changes coming to the 50cc mini model but really nothing about the 65cc model. From the looks of it KTM has been very busy! The official release and photo from KTM are below:

Now even more closely related to the full-sized KTM Motocross machines, the 2024 range of KTM minicycles is poised to continue its championship-winning assault on the competition.

Following the successes of the full-sized KTM SX range, the 2024 KTM SX Minis hit the track with a completely fresh approach in the development of race-ready motocross machines aimed at grassroots racing.

Using scientific and statistical data, the 2024 KTM 50 SX has been developed to be as close to a scaled-down version of a full-size KTM SX machine as possible, with careful consideration paid to young riders’ needs and body proportions. This approach began early on in the design and development phases of the 2024 KTM 50 SX and all of its individual components.

Likewise, the development of the 2024 KTM 65 SX was done in close cooperation with a number of international test riders, who have been successfully racing and testing the different development stages over the last two years. This has resulted in a brace of mini-crossers that not only look like miniature READY TO RACE motocross machines but also share a superior level of quality and attention to detail.

With top-level handling and performance being a critical and essential part of mini-cross, both the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 2024 KTM 65 SX are built around a new, advanced steel frame with a lightweight, polyamide glass fiber reinforced steel, two-piece subframe.

This has allowed for a revolutionary change in how riders grow and advance with their machines. The new frame allows for adjustability to cater to a rider’s height, ensuring young riders and racers are confident and in control of their machine. Suspension, handlebar position, bodywork, and subframe are now height adjustable to match the growing needs of young riders. Seat height is adjustable between 24.9 inches (634 mm) to 26.8 inches (683 mm) for the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 28.7 inches (730 mm) to 29.9 inches (760 mm) for the 2024 KTM 65 SX.

At the heart of the 2024 KTM 50 SX beats a new engine with upped displacement and increased power, delivering serious racing performance for the most competitive youngsters on the starting line, but also being incredibly rideable to suit a range of ability levels. Among other updates, a new, larger one-piece radiator keeps temperatures in check, while a new digital ignition provides more ignition power and reduces trackside maintenance.

Likewise, the new KTM 65 SX benefits from updates to the engine, radiators – basically now the same design as the big SX machines – air box, and features a new digital ignition, all aimed at keeping the KTM 65 SX at the front of the pack.

Regarding suspension updates, both mini-crossers feature the latest in suspension technology, with a 35 mm USD WP XACT AER fork taking charge at the front. On the rear, an all-new fully adjustable WP XACT monoshock is fitted for perfect balance and damping characteristics, with both models benefiting from revised fitment and geometry.



For model year 2024, the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION will also find its way onto the racetrack, boasting a list of top-shelf high-performance components over and above the standard 2024 KTM 50 SX spec sheet.

Staying true to its name, the 2024 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is wrapped in a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing-inspired graphics kit, with an orange, high-grip diamante KTM FACTORY SEAT. Performance is also upped, thanks to a full FMF exhaust system and Iridium BRISK FE-specific spark plug, making it the ideal choice for young up-and-coming champions.

The 2024 KTM Sportminicycle range is the perfect representation of KTM’s dedication to mini-cross, with the same amount of energy and attention to detail by the same passionate team in Austria who are also in charge of the race-proven full-size models.

The 2024 KTM Sportminicycle range will be available in authorized KTM dealers from November onward.