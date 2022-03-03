JEREMY MARTIN SHOULDER INJURY: OUT FOR DAYTONA SUPERCROSS

It has been confirmed Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin will miss this weekends Daytona Supercross due to a shoulder injury suffered while practicing yesterday. Yamaha Racing released this statement :

“Monsterenergy @yamahamotorusaStar Racing 250 East riders will be sitting out of this weekend’s Daytona @supercrosslive. Unfortunately, @jeremymartin6 was injured yesterday in a practice crash, and @levikitchen59continues to work on returning to full fitness from his big get-off in Arlington. An update will follow at a later time.”