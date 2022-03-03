ISRAEL SUPERENDURO

Billy Bolt has emerged virtually unbeatable in the 2022 SuperEnduro World Championship. He took the first-ever GP of Israel by winning all three heats, while virtually no other rider was capable of staying upright in all three. Americans Colton Haaker and Cody Webb had moments of brilliance, but inevitably would become stuck or go down.

Colton Haaker: “It was a bit of an up and down night. Second in SuperPole showed my speed, but to be honest I’ve been struggling to put together a full race. I’m trying the best I can. I know it’s a matter of making that last little piece of the puzzle click to get the job done. The third final was probably my best showing with third and I felt I made progress there that I can carry into Germany.”

Event Classification

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 49pts

3. Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 41pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)

2. Jonny Walker (Beta)

3. Cody Webb (Sherco)

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)

2. Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS)

3. Jonny Walker (Beta)

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)

2. Jonny Walker (Beta)

3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna)

Championship Standings (after round 3)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 186pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 136pts

3. Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 128pts

4. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 128pts