SUPER HUNKY IS FINE AND DANDY: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

Editor’s note: We got a voicemail from Rick “Super Hunky” Sieman concerning the fact that a number of his fans thought that he had passed away based on something they read in the August 2021 issue of Dirt Bike. It came from a reader’s question to “Mr. Know-It-All” lamenting all the old Dirt Bike times where he mentioned that “Super Hunky was his neighbor before he kicked off.” Bad choice of words, as he no doubt meant that he kicked off to new hunting grounds, work-wise. Anyway, we talked to the Hunk, and he said that he’s doing great and wants everyone to know that all his products, including his book, Monkey Butt, are still for sale on his website, www.superhunky.com. You can e-mail him at [email protected] or call (520) 413-2596 and talk to the legend himself!