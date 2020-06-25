HUSQVARNA CROSS-COUNTRY MODELS FOR 2021

Husqvarna’s off-road two-strokes and four-strokes for 2021 have been revealed! The FX450 and FX350 four-strokes were released today along with the TX300i two-stroke and the TX150i two-strokes. The following is what Husqvarna has told us:

WHAT IS NEW IN MY21:

• New mid-valve damping system provides improved damping and consistent suspension performance on the WP XACT forks with AER technology

• The WP XACT shock features new low-friction linkage seals for refined suspension response & advanced damping characteristics

• New seat cover texture provides exceptional comfort and control in all conditions

• Striking new electric yellow and dark blue graphics stylishly adorn the Swedish inspired design

FX 450

Engine

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response.

Cylinder head

The FX 450 features a compact and lightweight SOHC cylinder head. As a result of the compact design the camshaft is closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling. Additionally, short valve timing offers progressive bottom-end performance and responsiveness. The camshaft features an optimal cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, with the exhaust valves being 33 mm in diameter. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer optimum efficiency and reliability.

Cylinder and piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. It features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston that weighs only 320 g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 for an impressive peak output.

Crankshaft

The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450 cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, with the end result being a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells that ensure maximum reliability and durability, while also guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling. Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability.

Gearbox

The lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and makes the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

DDS clutch

The FX 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

FX 350

Engine

The 350cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 27.2 (59.9 lbs) kg and has a maximum power output of 58 hp. The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight.

Cylinder head

The FX 350 features an advanced DOHC cylinder head layout meticulously engineered to deliver every fraction of performance. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers, resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance, allowing the engine to rev freely to 13,400 rpm.

Cylinder and piston

An 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a compression ratio of 14.0:1 and a large diameter yet lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston. As a result, the low oscillating mass delivers exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band.

Crankshaft

A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FX 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Crankcases

The FX 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Gearbox

Produced by Pankl Racing Systems, the compact 6-speed gearbox features a low-friction coating on the its fork that makes shifting smooth and precise. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and ensures easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

DS clutch

The FX 350 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

TX 300i

Engine

The TX 300i features an advanced electronic fuel injection system. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports which deliver the ideal amount of fuel into the engine for every condition. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also delivers a clean & smoother power delivery giving the loved 2-stroke the edge.

Cylinder

The compact cylinder features a 72 mm bore and refined port timings and the aid of a sophisticated power valve providing smooth and controllable power characteristics. With the addition of EFI, the cylinder features two lateral domes which hold the fuel injectors that supply fuel to the rear transfer ports. The downstream injection guarantees excellent atomization of the fuel with the upstreaming air, minimizing the loss of unburnt fuel and resulting in less emissions, a more efficient combustion and reduced fuel consumption. A small tube in the back of the cylinder is connected with an intake pressure sensor, which supplies pressure data to the control unit.

Engine Casings

The TX 300i engine is developed with mass centralization as a pivotal design objective. Housing the shaft arrangements in the perfect position, the lightweight, diecast engine casings help centralize oscillating masses and improve rideability.

Counter Balancer Shaft

The TX 300i features a laterally-mounted counter balancer shaft. Significantly reducing vibrations, this shaft offers a smooth and comfortable ride and reduced rider fatigue.

Throttle Body

The electronic fuel injected engine is fitted with a redesigned 39 mm throttle body made by Dell`Orto. The airflow is regulated by a butterfly connected with a twin-cable throttle cam, which is operated by the handlebar throttle assembly. A throttle position sensor provides airflow data to the control unit. Oil supplied by the electronically controlled oil pump via an oil intake tube is mixed with the incoming air to lubricate the moving engine parts.

Engine Management System

The Keihin EMS features an electronic control unit (ECU) which is responsible for a number of functions. The unit determines the ignition timing, the amount of fuel & oil injected and additionally receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air & intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to adapt values and make corrections for automatic temperature and altitude compensation. This means there is no need to change carburetor jetting as in the past.

Gearbox

The TX 300i features a 6-speed gearbox. Guaranteeing precise and easy shifting, the no-dirt shift lever also prevents the build-up of dirt in the toughest conditions.

DDS Clutch

The TX 300i features a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. Using a diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design it allows for a much lighter clutch action. This design also allows for a damping system that increases traction and durability.

