NO 125 ALL-STAR RACES FOR 2020

“We want to emphasize that this is a temporary course of action, predicated on proactive measures to address the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus,” added Cotter. “The addition of the 125 All-Star Series has been a tremendous asset to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, as fans have had the privilege of basking in the one-of-a-kind sounds emitted from beloved two-stoke motorcycles. We know the importance of the role this division plays into the ethos of American motocross, and that’s why we look forward to its return for the 2021 season.”

As the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season nears its start on July 18 with the Circle K Ironman National from Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway, fans expecting to attend the opening round, or any round on the 2020 schedule, should take care to review the COVID-19 Social Distancing Protocols being implemented this summer.