2021 HUSQVARNA MOTOCROSS BIKES

Husqvarna’s 2021 motocross bikes have been revealed. The FC450, FC350 and FC250 four-strokes are included as well as the TC250, TC125, TC85, TC65 and TC50 two-strokes. New for 2021, Husqvarna accessories will be offering a connectivity unit that allows you to sync your smart phone with the four-strokes in order to make mapping changes. In addition there are a significant number of suspension related updates. The official Husky press release is below.

WHAT IS NEW IN MY21:

New Technical Accessory Husqvarna Motorcycles app and Connectivity Unit allows adjustment to engine mappings and gives suspension set-up recommendations on all FC models

New mid-valve damping system provides improved damping and consistent suspension performance on the WP XACT forks with AER technology

New 10 mm shorter fork cartridges and outer tubes offer refined rigidity for improved rider comfort

The WP XACT shock features new low-friction linkage seals for refined suspension response & advanced damping characteristics

New roller actuated throttle assembly on 2-stroke models provides smoother throttle motion and improved durability

New seat cover texture provides exceptional comfort and control in all conditions

Striking new electric yellow and dark blue graphics stylishly adorn the Swedish inspired design

FC 450

Engine

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response.

Cylinder head

The FC 450 features a compact and lightweight SOHC cylinder head. As a result of the compact design the camshaft is closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling. Additionally, short valve timing offers progressive bottom-end performance and responsiveness. The camshaft features an optimal cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, with the exhaust valves being 33 mm in diameter. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer optimum efficiency and reliability.

Cylinder and piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. It features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston that weighs only 320 g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 for an impressive peak output.

Crankshaft

The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, with the end result being a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells that ensure maximum reliability and durability, while also guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling. Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability.

Gearbox

The lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and makes the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

DDS clutch

The FC 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

FC 350

Engine

The 350cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 27.2 kg (59.9 lbs) and has a maximum power output of 58 hp. The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight.

Cylinder head

The FC 350 features an advanced DOHC cylinder head layout meticulously engineered to deliver every fraction of performance. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers, resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance, allowing the engine to rev freely to 13,400 rpm.

Cylinder and piston

An 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a compression ratio of 14.0:1 and a large diameter yet lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston. As a result, the low oscillating mass delivers exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band.

Crankshaft

A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FC 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Crankcases

The FC 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Gearbox

Produced by Pankl Racing Systems, the compact 5-speed gearbox features a low-friction coating on the its fork that makes shifting smooth and precise. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and ensures easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

DS clutch

The FC 350 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

FC 250

Engine

Engineered to ensure class-leading performance and handling characteristics, all major engine components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned closer to the center of gravity to reduce the effects of rotational inertia. The 250cc 4-stroke engine is also light, tipping the scales at only 26.1 kg (57.5 lbs), but is also remarkably powerful.

Cylinder head

Featuring finger followers treated in a Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) coating, the DOHC cylinder head is engineered for high-level performance. Large titanium valves – 32.5 mm intake and 26.5 mm exhaust – aid the motor to rev freely towards its 14,000-rpm limit, while maintaining smooth, efficient power throughout the rev-range.

Cylinder and piston

The 78 mm bore cylinder houses a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. Both the cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio is 14.4:1.

Crankshaft

The crankshaft is designed to offer the best possible performance while being placed in the perfect position to centralize oscillating masses for optimal handling. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells, ensuring maximum reliability and durability and guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Crankcases

All Husqvarna motocross motors are designed with mass centralization and weight reduction as the main criteria. As a result, the crankcases are designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process. The result is thin wall thickness and exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Gearbox

Produced by Pankl Racing Systems, the 5-speed gearbox is designed to be extremely light and durable while featuring specific motocross specific ratios. The shifting fork has a low-friction coating for smooth shifting, while the gear lever is designed to prevent dirt build-up and ensure perfect gear selection in all conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps delivering the best possible performance in each gear.

DS clutch

The FC 250 features a (DS) Diaphragm Steel clutch. The clutch basket is engineered from a single-piece of CNC-machined steel that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs.

TC 250

EngineThe TC 250 2-stroke engine is the best combination of unsurpassed power and lightweight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite amongst motocross riders for generations. The TC 250 engine features the latest 2-stroke technology aimed at centralizing rotating masses and reducing vibration while delivering the highest level of performance in its class. Additionally, the new roller actuated throttle assembly delivers a smoother sensation when opening the throttle.

Cylinder

The 66.4 mm bore cylinder features an innovative power valve system, which delivers a smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. The exhaust port features a machined finished for optimal function and performance. The power delivery can be further customized by simply changing between the two springs supplied. This changes the power delivery for different track conditions and according to rider preference.

Engine casings

The TC 250 engine is developed with mass centralization as a pivotal design objective. Housing the shaft arrangements in the perfect position, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings help centralize oscillating masses and improve rideability.

Counter balancer shaft

The TC 250 features a laterally-mounted counter balancer shaft. Significantly reducing vibrations, this shaft offers a smooth and comfortable ride and reduced rider fatigue.

Carburetor

The TC 250 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor with an advanced setting for optimal performance. Providing a smooth and controllable power delivery, it also offers optimal performance over the entire RPM range.

Gearbox

The TC 250 features a 5-speed gearbox. Guaranteeing precise and easy shifting, the no-dirt shift lever also prevents the build-up of dirt in the toughest conditions.

DDS clutch

The TC 250 features a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. Using a diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design it allows for a much lighter clutch action. This design also allows for a damping system that increases traction and durability.

TC 125

Engine

With an overall weight of just 17.2 kg (37.9 lbs), the TC 125 is at the pinnacle of performance in the competitive 125cc class. The lightweight engine is designed to provide more torque than current 125cc 2–stroke engines, making the TC 125 easier to ride for both beginners and seasoned professionals. The TC 125 engine is designed to centralize rotating mass for optimal operation with the chassis resulting in a light and agile handling feel. Additionally, the new roller actuated throttle assembly delivers a smoother sensation when opening the throttle.

Cylinder and piston

The cylinder has a 54 mm bore. An innovative power valve design controls both the main exhaust and lateral exhaust ports. With a machined finish on the upper contour of the exhaust port, the system ensures accurate port timing while delivering unrivalled performance.

Crankshaft

Manufactured to be as light as possible, the crankshaft is balanced perfectly to reduce vibrations. The component is also positioned accordingly to ensure that the rotational mass created has very little effect on the handling of the motorcycle.

Crankcases

High-pressure die-cast production processes ensure low weight, thin wall thickness and optimum durability. The crankcase design also aids in a compact arrangement, positioning the shaft arrangements closer to the center of gravity for optimal handling. The Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze-finished crankcase covers as a modern-day salute to the 2-stroke legends of the past.

Carburetor

The TC 125 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor. The carburetor provides a smooth and controllable power delivery with optimal performance over the entire RPM range.

Gearbox

Manufactured exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by Pankl Racing Systems, the motocross-specific 6-speed gearbox ensures the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features an innovative tip design that prevents dirt build-up.

DS clutch

The TC 125 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

HUSQVARNA TC 85

Frame

The professionally crafted chromium molybdenum steel frame is constructed using hydro formed tubes joined by precision robot welding to ensure the highest level of consistent quality.

The frame employs a geometry aimed at tailoring flex characteristics for optimal handling and comfort. Together with the laterally-mounted cylinder head mountings the result is advanced torsional rigidity and longitudinal stiffness. This allows the frame to move in harmony with the suspension soaking up big hits while delivering optimal agility and high-speed stability.

Additionally, the frame is fitted with “no dirt” footrests that prevent the build-up of dirt collected through deep ruts and muddy terrain. The simple but effective self-cleaning system ensures the footrests return to their original position providing complete control in all conditions.

The frame is finished off in a highly durable blue powder coating with standard frame protectors.

Subframe

Made from lightweight aluminum, the subframe features a short and compact profile contributing to mass centralization and the overall light weight.

Swingarm

Manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, the one-piece aluminum swingarm offers exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight. For easy maintenance, the chain adjustment markings are visible from above, making adjustment simple.

WP suspension

Mirroring the latest technology found in the Husqvarna full-size motocross range, the TC 85 features the latest WP suspension technology.

Up front, the WP XACT fork with AER technology consists of a 43 mm split fork design using a capsuled air spring in the left leg and the trusted oil damping system in the right leg. The components offer optimal suspension performance with 280 mm total wheel travel.

Additionally, adjustment is made simple thanks to the single air pressure valve and supplied air pump for preload and easy access clickers for compression and rebound.

On the rear, a specific version of the WP XACT PDS shock absorber is fitted to the TC 85. PDS meaning “Progressive Damping System” allows the rear end to stay stable over smaller bumps or rough terrain while also soaking up bigger hits with ease.

The WP XACT PDS is fully adjustable for preload, compression and rebound. Wheel travel is 305 mm in total.

Handlebar, grips, throttle

The TC 85 features a lightweight and strong tapered aluminum handlebar that is fitted with an advanced throttle assembly for easy free play adjustment.

Additionally, the TC 85 is fitted with ODI lock on grips as standard. The system includes a vulcanized grip on the right side while the lock-on grip on the left does not require glue or wire for mounting.

Bodywork/seat

The TC 85 features progressive bodywork which precisely fits the proportions of an 85 cc rider. The contact points and feeling allow the younger riders to feel the similar control and comfort found on the larger models.

The ergonomics instill confidence while leaving room for free and unrestricted movement thanks to the broad and flat seat and one-piece airbox covers. A new high-grip seat cover delivers superior comfort and control in all conditions.

Cooling

The radiators are designed using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) to ensure the ideal passage of air through the cooling fins. Combined with an advanced routing of the coolant circuit, the system ensures optimum engine temperature for the highest performance in varying conditions.

The radiator protectors not only serve as protection from flying rocks and debris but also serve as a brace diverting energy around the radiators in the event of an impact.

Airbox

The airbox is designed to offer the best possible performance with the highest level of filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail-proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.

Wheels and tires

Black aluminum rims and CNC-machined hubs are fitted with MAXXIS tires that deliver outstanding performance on a wide variety of terrain. The pattern design and rubber compound offer exceptional straight-line stability and excellent traction and predictability.

Brakes

New floating brake calipers from Formula, with a 240 mm wave disc up front and 220 mm wave disc at the rear provide improved brake feel and consistent brake pad wear to ensure confident braking in any riding condition.

Additionally, a new clutch and brake assembly reduces wear and ensures maximum reliability and durability.

Exhaust

The exhaust system is perfectly tailored to the engine’s power characteristics, contributing to the outstanding performance and all-round rideability.

The header pipe is made in a three-dimensional stamping process. Once the components are shaped, they are robot welded to ensure the highest level of quality and durability.

Engine

The TC 85 engine uses the latest technology to deliver unrivalled performance and rideability in the ultra-competitive 85 cc class.

Key to the engine is a power valve, which allows the power delivery to be tailored simply and effectively. Additionally, the new roller actuated throttle assembly delivers a smoother sensation when opening the throttle.

Cylinder and piston

The cylinder is designed around the power valve system. The system controls both the exhaust valve and the sub exhaust port for optimal power, torque and controllability. As a result, the TC 85 delivers class-leading mid-range performance reducing the need to use the clutch in loamy or sandy conditions.

An adjuster screw allows the opening time of the power valve to be adjusted to suit rider preference and track conditions. By changing between different power valve springs – available in the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories catalogue – the rate at which the power valve opens can be further tailored.

Crankshaft

The lightweight crankshaft features optimal balancing for minimal vibration and the precisely tailored rotational inertia of the crankshaft improves torque and rideability.

Crankcases

The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process that keeps wall thickness to a minimum while retaining strength and durability. The design of the cases is compact and aims at positioning the shaft arrangements as close as possible to the center of gravity for optimal handling.

Gearbox

The TC 85 features a lightweight gearbox with motocross-specific ratios and the progressive shifting action allows the rider to select the next gear with confidence. Additionally, similar to the footrest design, a self-cleaning gear selector prevents the build-up of dirt ensuring complete control in all conditions.

Clutch

The TC 85 features a compact and durable diaphragm spring clutch. The clutch is actuated via a Formula hydraulic system meaning that play is always adjusted, and the clutch point remains the same under different conditions and over time.

HUSQVARNA TC 65

Engine

Featuring the latest in 2-stroke technology, the TC 65 is highly competitive in the 65 cc class. Apart from using the lightest and most durable materials, the engine features a pressure controlled exhaust valve that delivers top-level performance. Additionally, the engine features a manual 6-speed transmission and hydraulic clutch allowing the rider to have full control of the power delivery.

Cylinder

The high-performance cylinder is made from lightweight and durable aluminum. Incorporating a pressure controlled exhaust valve (PCEV) the cylinder provides unrivalled performance within the highly competitive 65 cc class.

Frame

The high-strength chromoly steel frame integrates carefully calculated parameters of longitudinal flex and torsional rigidity to benefit handling and suspension functionality. It guarantees easy handling and precise cornering, along with outstanding stability. The subframe is fitted to the frame with four screws and is made of lightweight aluminum.

Bodywork

The progressive bodywork is scaled down to precisely fit the proportions of a 65 cc rider. The contact points and feeling allow the younger riders to feel the similar control and comfort found on the larger models.

The ergonomics instill confidence while leaving room for free and unrestricted movement thanks to the broad and flat seat and one-piece airbox covers.

Swingarm

Made from lightweight cast aluminum, the hollow swingarm is designed using sophisticated simulation data and calculated to have the optimal rigidity while using minimal wall thickness. As a result, the swingarm features the ideal rigidity at the least possible weight.

Radiators

An intelligent cooling circuit with integrated crankcase cooling and two radiators ensures heat dissipation. The result is constant temperature balance for consistent high performance.

WP XACT front suspension

Featuring the latest in suspension technology, the TC 65 is fitted with WP XACT forks with AER technology. Besides being very lightweight, the 35 mm USD forks feature exceptional damping and comfort characteristics that allow riders to perform with complete confidence. New, thinner outer tube diameters offer refined rigidity and reduced weight for optimal performance and rider comfort. With 215 mm of wheel travel, the air unit in the left fork leg can be adjusted easily with the use of an air pump for rider preference, weight or track conditions.

WP XACT rear suspension

Linked directly to the swingarm, the WP XACT PDS monoshock is matched perfectly to the front forks for the perfect balance and damping characteristics.

Additionally, the rear shock offers 270 mm of suspension travel and is fully adjustable allowing it to be tailored to rider preferences or track conditions.

Handlebars

The new tapered NEKEN handlebar is made of high-quality aluminum alloy ensuring top stability and safety. Its diameter shrinks from central 28 mm area to 22 mm in the bends and the handhold area. Here a lock-on ODI grip is mounted on the left side while a vulcanized ODI grip is mounted on the right-side throttle assembly.

Additionally, the specific handlebar bend is created to offer the best ergonomic position. A new crash pad on the handlebar protects the rider from rough contact.

Clutch

The reliable and light hydraulic clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. With the play being constantly adjusted, the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time.

Wheels

Mirroring the full-size motocross range, the TC 65 uses lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims that provide the highest strength and reliability. The standard MAXXIS tires offer progressive grip on a variety of different terrains.

Brakes

Featuring the same level of technology offered on the full-size motocross range, the TC 65 is fitted with hydraulic brake calipers and large waved front (198 mm) and rear (160 mm) brake discs. The system ensures advanced brake feeling and stopping performance in all conditions.

HUSQVARNA TC 50

Engine

The modern and compact engine features the latest in 2-stroke technology, offering class-leading performance and rideability. By using a 3-shaft design, the crankshaft is positioned near the center of gravity, which not only benefits mass centralization but also creates the ideal intake angle into the reed valve for top-level performance. Additionally, the engine is fitted with an automatic centrifugal clutch that reduces riding complexity for younger riders.

Exhaust

The exhaust is designed to specifically match the character of the TC 50 engine and is manufactured using a three-dimensional stamping process. Once the components are shaped, they are robot welded to ensure high levels of quality and durability.

Clutch

A key feature of the TC 50 is the automatic centrifugal clutch. This allows youngsters to ride without the complexity of operating a manual clutch and gearbox. The multi-disc clutch delivers a precise and predictable power delivery across the RPM range. Furthermore, it can easily be set to suit rider preferences or track conditions without the use of any special tools.

Power reduction kit

For absolute beginners the engine power can be reduced to a moderate 5.5 hp using a kit from Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories.

Bodywork

The progressive bodywork is scaled down to precisely fit the proportions of younger riders. The contact points and feeling allow the riders to feel the perfect control and comfort found on the larger models.

The ergonomics instill confidence while leaving room for free and unrestricted movement thanks to the broad and flat seat and one-piece airbox covers.

Frame

The high-strength chromium molybdenum steel frame integrates carefully calculated parameters of longitudinal flex and torsional rigidity to benefit handling and suspension functionality. It guarantees easy handling and precise cornering, along with outstanding stability.

Swingarm

Made from lightweight cast aluminum, the new hollow swingarm is designed using sophisticated simulation data and calculated to improve rigidity while using minimal wall thickness. As a result, the swingarm features the ideal rigidity at the least possible weight.

WP XACT front suspension

Featuring the latest in suspension technology, the TC 50 is fitted with a set of WP XACT forks with AER technology. Besides being very light weight, the 35 mm USD forks feature exceptional damping and comfort characteristics, allowing the rider to push the limit with complete confidence. New, thinner outer tube diameters offer refined rigidity and reduced weight for optimal performance and rider comfort. With 205 mm of wheel travel, the air unit in the left fork leg can be easily adjusted with the use of an air pump for rider preference, weight or track conditions.

WP XACT rear suspension

Linked directly to the swingarm, the WP XACT PDS monoshock features an updated setting that is matched perfectly to the front forks for the perfect balance and damping characteristics. Additionally, the rear shock offers 185 mm of suspension travel and is fully adjustable allowing it to be tailored to rider preferences or track conditions.

Brakes

Featuring the same level of technology offered on the full-size motocross range, the TC 50 is fitted with hydraulic brake calipers and waved front and rear brake discs. The system ensures advanced brake feeling and stopping performance in all conditions.

Wheels

Mirroring the full-size motocross range, the TC 50 uses lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims providing the highest strength and reliability. The standard MAXXIS tires provide progressive grip on a variety of different terrains.

Radiator

The TC 50 features a liquid cooling system for the cylinder and crankcases. The large radiators work together with the spoilers to channel air through the cooling fins, efficiently ensuring sufficient cooling in all conditions.

Handlebars

The new tapered NEKEN handlebar is made of high-quality aluminum alloy ensuring top stability and safety. Its diameter shrinks from central 28 mm area to 22 mm in the bends to cylindrical ends of 18 mm in the handhold area. Here a thinner lock-on ODI grip is mounted on the left side while a vulcanized ODI grip is mounted on the right-side throttle assembly. The thinner diameter is a major benefit for youth riders to better grasp while riding increasing control and drastically reducing fatigue. Additionally, a new crash pad on the handlebar protects the rider from rough contact.