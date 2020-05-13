HONDA’S GREATEST BIKE: THE CR250R TWO-STROKE



In the auto world there was the Mustang. In aviation it was the P-51 and in bicycles there was the Schwinn Sting Ray. There are timeless classics in each field, and in the dirt bike world, there's nothing that has reached that status like the Honda CR250R. Even though it's been out of production in the U.S. since 2007, the CR probably won more combined amateur and professional races than any other motorcycle in the dirt world. And they are still out there winning. The CR is a hot commodity on the used-bike market, and on start lines across America, they still outnumber many current models.In that 34-year run, the Honda evolved through many forms, completely changing its identity several times. The early models are sought after in vintage racing, and the later ones are still competitive against four-strokes.

THE RECORD BOOKS



Supercross championships: 15

Outdoor national championships: 12

First title: Gary Jones, 1973 250 National Championship.

Most recent title: Ricky Carmichael, 2003 250 National Championship.

The catalog of riders who won on the CR250 is a who’s who of American motocross: Gary Jones, Marty Tripes, Marty Smith, Bob Hannah, Donnie Hansen, David Bailey, Johnny O’Mara, Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jean Michel Bayle, Danny LaPorte, Chuck Sun, Jeremy McGrath, Doug Henry, Mike LaRocco, Ricky Carmichael and many, many others. In fact, it’s interesting to note that since Honda switched to the four-stroke CRF450R as its mainstay, the factory team has only earned one outdoor national Championship: R.C. in 2004. So it goes.

On the off-road side of the coin, the Honda 250 was incredibly successful on local levels, but not nationally. Honda never promoted the bike for off-road use, instead concentrating on the XR line for GNCC and Baja racing. The only time CR250s got attention on the National Enduro scene was when Kevin Hines raced them under the CRE name, which lasted a number of years in the late '90s. A BRIEF HISTORY OF TIME

It seems odd, but the Honda CR250 can trace its roots back to the RC166 six-cylinder, 250cc road racer that Mike Hailwood rode in Europe. Terry Good’s website www.mxworksbike.com has an excellent history of how all this came about. Soichiro Honda was fanatical about winning races at any cost, so he put together a team of the best engineers to go GP racing. Within a few years, the team had achieved all its goals. The cost of doing this was incredible, so after winning in 1966, Honda pulled out of GP racing 1967. That left a team of very talented and energetic engineers without much to do. At the time, Mr. Honda hated two-strokes and publicly said that his company would never build one. But the engineers knew that the two-stroke motor was the way of the future and set about building one secretly. To this day, it’s not known how much Mr. Honda himself knew about the project. In August 1971, the team took the prototype to a National race in Mine, Yamaguchi, hoping not to attract much attention. Unfortunately, the bike was photographed by the Japanese press, and soon Honda’s two-stroke was out of the bag. Soichiro begrudgingly gave the go-ahead to make the machine an official Honda project, at first called the 335c. Two years later, the Honda CR250M arrived in dealers, and Honda won its first U.S. National Championship with Gary Jones. That first year, the Honda 250 two-stroke was a complete game-changer, and it set off a frenzied era of hyper evolution in the MX world. For the original test of the Honda CR250M, as it appeared in Dirt Bike Magazine of June, 1973, click here.

MAJOR MODEL CHANGES Early ‘70s: Unfortunately, the CR250M didn’t keep pace through the early ‘70s. It was offered almost unchanged in 1973 and 1974, then received a conservative makeover in 1975. That allowed Yamaha, Suzuki and European makers to regain the high ground. In the meantime, Honda’s factory racing team was riding something completely different. 1978: Honda released a stunning new 250cc two-stroke, redubbing it the CR250R. It had a Euro-style engine with the output shaft on the right and a reed-valve intake. Probably the most memorable aspect of the bike was its striking appearance. Everything, even the motor was fire-engine red. Honda leapfrogged back to the front of the field in magazine shootouts and sales. The following year, the 250 was spared the 23-inch front wheel that came on the 125 and several other models.

1980: This was an oddball year. Honda completely redesigned the bike with a center exhaust port and a double-down-tube frame. Then the bike was completely ash-canned a year later despite good reviews. In 1980, plastic gas tanks were ushered in to the delight of riders at the time. In retrospect, it was a sad day; another era that had passed.

1981: Honda predicted the coming of liquid-cooling and single-shock suspension, and rushed to meet the call The 1981 Honda CR250R leaped yearsahead–in fact, it was too advanced. It was a little too much too soon, and this actually became a rare year not to own a Honda. It had reliability problems and the new Pro-Link rear suspension didn’t work well. Once again, Honda lost its edge in the 250 class. Over the next two years, the bike received back-to-back changes on a fairly large scale and most of the problems were sorted out, making ‘83 a very good year to ride a CR. 1984: Another massive year for redesign; this is when the Honda CR250R settles down into a familiar form that it would hold for many years. The motor was turned around with the countershaft returning to the left. The bike received the ATAC exhaust valve and a hydraulic front disc brake, which is a watermark in the vintage-racing world today.

For the next six years, Honda made one or two significant changes every season. In 1986 it was a cartridge front fork and a more modern exhaust valve, called the “Honda Power Port.” In 1987 it got a hydraulic rear disc brake and the Keihin carb was increased from 36mm to 38mm. Most significant of all was the change to an inverted Showa fork in 1989. This was considered a step backward at first. Within a few seasons, the new front suspension design was accepted. Even that 1989 version could be made to work much better than stock once suspension tuners figured it out.