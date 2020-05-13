THE WEEKLY FEED: CHARLIE MULLINS RETIRED CHAMP NOW E-BIKE HERO

BLAST FROM THE PAST- Charlie Mullins

Charlie (and his wife) manage the operations of Mototees, he owns Gear bicycles and he’s pursuing a career as a pro cyclist. He’s won a title at UCI World Championships winning the Masters (regular XC bicycle) , has big finishes in the E-bike racing arena (Sea Otter win and a fourth at the UCI eMTB Worlds). Charlie also works with KTM’s off-road crew as a trainer.

A WEEKEND WITH COLTON HAAKER

Registration for Cherokee National Enduro & Huntersville National Enduro have been delayed

While we are continuing to monitor the Covid-19 situation throughout the country we have decided to delay the registration for the Huntersville National Enduro in Huntersville, MN. Originally we had registration opening on May 13th. We have decided to follow suit with what we did for the Cherokee Registration. That will put the registration open date for the Minnesota National Enduro 2 weeks before the scheduled event. Registration will now open on June 3rd at 8pm EST. This will give us a better time frame to know if the event will be possible to run by then.

Thank you for the understanding of the situation at hand. We are hoping to be racing again very soon.



Registration for 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days opens

Motorcycle racers across the nation may now sign up to participate in 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which are July 10-12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. The annual celebration of America’s motorcycling heritage features competition in hare scrambles, motocross, trials, flat track and road racing. Pit bike and holeshot exhibitions also are planned. Class winners in the trials, hare scrambles, motocross and road racing disciplines will receive AMA National No. 1 plates. The flat track race, which takes place on July 11 at the Ashland County Fairgrounds in Ashland, Ohio, is part of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series. In addition, two riders will be named AMA Off-Road Vintage Grand Champion and AMA Senior Off-Road Vintage Grand Champion for excelling in their respective expert-level-eligible classes. To register for road racing, visit www.wera.com/pdfs/vmd2020pre. pdf. Pre-event registration closes July 1. For off-road disciplines and flat track, go to https://secure. tracksideprereg.com/ amavintage/index.asp?event=27. Pre-event registration closes July 6.For a complete list of racing classes, visit www.vintagemotorcycledays.com/ page/racing-2020. The AMA is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and restrictions on event gatherings. It is our hope that this event will be held as scheduled, but that could change. Watch for updates at www.americanmotorcyclist.com and on AMA social media channels.

Currently we’re working on several projects, a Gummy Tire test (around 12 or 13 tires) and a long haul Beta 300RR report. Test rider Ryan Koch is playing a large role in both stories, his forte is off-road with trials and hard enduro the caveats in his arsenal.

