ZACH BELL WIDE OPEN ON KAWASAKI KX250 TWO-STROKE: GOPRO FOOTAGE

We recently hooked up with the Precision Concepts Race Team and premier rider Zach Bell to have a little fun on their latest creation a 2007 Kawasaki KX250 two-stroke. Here is Zach Bell ripping his Kawasaki KX250 2-Stroke build out at Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California after we got done testing it for the magazine. This bike was built for Zach to race the Two Stroke World Championships on. Enjoy some raw laps with Zach as he shakes down his new ride. Click here if you want to see more on this build!
