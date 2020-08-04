DALLAS NYBLOD’S 1974 HONDA ELSINORE PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we give you an exclusive first look at a very trick 1974 Honda Elsinore built by Dallas Nyblod for Broc Glover to race. Below we get to hear straight from Dallas about some key components of the build. Thanks to Ron Lawson for the studio images. If you are a Honda Elsinore fan don’t miss our 2-Stroke History section this week and 2-Stroke Behind the build features our CR125 Dream Bike built by Justin and the crew at Motowhips.

This 74 cr125 wasn’t perfect when purchased in May of 2018 but was a good base to start this build with. The build was a fun, interesting and sometimes trying journey before completion. This build took almost a year to complete and continued to evolve as the 2019 Pomeroy cup series went on.

The reed valve cylinder was built by Superior Sleeve, Portland Oregon and uses a V-Force 4 Banshee reed intake. It has an aluminum cylinder liner with Millennium Technologies nikasil plating. The nikasil plating was bird dogged through the process by Tom Morgan (TMR). A Wossner piston kit, clutch cable, rear brake cable and clutch plate kit supplied by VintCo. Crankworks Inc built crank using the updated 81-84 cr125 rod kit

34mm Mikuni carburetor.

KLP supplied the hand built aluminum swingarm. John and Kristen Anderson of Dubya supplied the Excel rims and wheel lacing. Of course we mounted Dunlop MX33 tires on those wheels. Noleen Classic V-shocks were modified Clark Jones at Noleen J6 Racing. 1974 Honda CR250 front forks set up was also modified by Clark Jones.

Bruce Adams machined one off Presstameco head. Pro Circuit machined the combustion dome to match the port timing. Mitch Payton ported cylinder. This was the first 1974 cr125 cylinder Mitch had ever ported!

Pro Circuit built a custom exhaust pipe to match all the engine modifications. It’s hard to believe but like the cylinder this was the first 1974 cr125 exhaust system built by Pro Circuit. Norm Bigelow of Pro Circuit was a huge help with this build with his knowledge and the sourcing of needed parts. Mitch Payton and Norm Bigelow of Pro Circuit also set up the starting base jetting specs.

DNR machined 6061 billet rear chain guide slider bracket and 6061 billet front chain slider bracket utilizing a Husqvarna/KTM front slider. The 1974 oem rear brake pedal was modified utilizing a Husqvarna/KTM rear brake pedal extended tip. Bruce Adams machined titanium front motor mount plates. Stevie Denton of PDE in the UK machined titanium rear axle and swingarm pivot bolt.

ARC clutch perch assembly and a front brake lever were used along with Renthal Fatbar 36 bars, bar mounts and grey half waffle Renthal grips.

Doc Wob supplied titanium fasteners, motor mount bolts and nuts. DeCal Works supplied the iconic J18 number plate backgrounds and rear fender sponsor sheet. A 1997 Honda CR125 aluminum kick start lever was modified to fit a 1982 cr125 kick joint. Seat Concepts supplied lightweight foam and gripper seat cover.

The two masterminds behind this 1974 Elsinore project Dallas Nyblod and Broc Glover all smiles now that their creation is finished. Don’t worry there will be a full story on this build in an upcoming issue of Dirt Bike Magazine that will cover it in more depth. Stay Tuned!

2-STROKE HISTORY

The 1974 CR125M was produced in greater numbers than any motocross bike ever built. It introduced a generation of riders to racing and, more than any other single motorcycle, was responsible for the dirt bike boom that followed. It’s impossible to overstate the impact of that one motorcycle on the sport we know today.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

What started out as a few pictures on a cell phone turned into an absolute work of art! We sent Justin Myerson at Motowhips images of a 2003 Honda CR125R frame, swingarm, radiators and a set of cases. A few days later, we were at the Motowhips headquarters in Southern California dropping off multiple boxes of parts that contained what we hoped was a complete 2003 CR125R. This machine was torn apart in 2006 and hadn’t been put back together since. This would be the fifth attempt to bring this Honda back from the dead, and let’s just say we didn’t have much hope. As a matter of fact, the only person truly excited about the boxes of parts was Justin Myerson. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR MORE NOW!