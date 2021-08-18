CR500 SHOOTOUT: NEW-AGE VS OLD-SCHOOL

For this episode of the Dirt Bike Premix Video Series, we compare a Honda CR500 two-stroke in a modern chassis to an original one. There’s something especially sweet about a 500 that’s been updated with an aluminum frame and modern suspension, but over the years we’ve noticed that they sometimes don’t work as well as the originals. Nic Gubert built both of these projects so we got to compare steel versus aluminum. In the end, it turned out to be more complicated that just riding them both, back to back. Both bikes were incredible in very different ways. Nonetheless, it was a fun project.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>