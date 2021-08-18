THE WEEKLY FEED: BLACKWATER 100-THE BIRTH OF EXTREME OFF-ROAD

There is not a dirt bike event that helped to shape the sport as important as the Blackwater 100. It was the vision of  Dave Coombs who took his 100-miler series into a small town in West Virginia and he fit the most extreme natural obstacles that had ever been painted onto a racing canvass. The terrain was rocky, slimy, full of bogs and river crossings where thousands of fans would plop themselves in the water, consume vast quantities of adult beverages, ward off the snakes and howl when riders would cartwheel their machines at the Highway 93 river crossing. The event ran from 1975 until 1993, when pressure from environmentalists shut it down, but it was no doubt the catalyst to world wide extreme racing the likes of Erzberg, the Romaniacs and the Roof of Africa.
The Highway 93 river crossing at the Blackwater 100. It was like a full blown rock festival.

 

SPEED & SPORT ADVENTURES DUAL-SPORT RIDE IN BIG BEAR, CALIFORNIA   

     

Speed & Sport Adventures has partnered with Rick Doughty of Vintage Iron fame to put on a two-day dual-sport ride in Big Bear California. The ride will take place Oct. 16-17, 2021

The ride is limited to 15 riders and the $495 entry fee includes two breakfasts, a dinner and a 90-minute boat cruise on Big Bear Lake. There are also several bike rentals available for $500

Big Bear 2021 is an official AMA Sanctioned event.

www.SpeedAndSportAdventures.com

 

CODY WEBB’S LAST TKO WIN IN 2018

FASTWAY KICKSTANDS
Fastway kickstands are often called the “Granddaddy of all motocross kickstands”. They have no equal! Easy to install, superior strength, long lifespan and lightweight design are what make these the kickstands of choice for many Factory ISDE and Pro Enduro riders. Designed to stay up and out of the way no matter the riding conditions.

 

fastway.zone

 

Sometime in the mid-80s, Wolf- massive locks, a clip board- mowing on a sandwich. Hmmm, no clue what was going on here. Must of have been a shootout and I was taking notes from the testers.

 

