WISECO 80 YEAR ANNIVERSARY YZ250 BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we take a pictorial look at a Yamaha YZ250 built by the crew at Wiseco celebrating their 80th year of manufacturing. Check out the link below for a chance to win this machine as well. Don’t miss the exclusive link at the bottom of this email to our Fasthouse YZ300 project that was raced by Trevor Stewart.

Here is the information on how to win this machine directly from Wiseco:

“We are very excited to announce Wiseco is celebrating its 80th year manufacturing performance pistons by giving away a brand-new, off-road built YZ250 two-stroke in partnership with Road 2 Recovery. All entries to win the bike are available through donations and exclusive Wiseco 80th apparel purchases made at WinWiseco80.com, with all proceeds directly benefitting the Road 2 Recovery foundation and their efforts helping injured riders. The Wiseco 80th anniversary two-stroke sweepstakes is open for entry effective immediately and will close December 10th, 2021, after which the winner will be announced and contacted shortly thereafter.”

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

The Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke has got to be one of the most commonly modified machines on the planet. This is true for multiple reasons: the bike hasn’t changed much in the last decade, and just about every aftermarket company makes products for it. Kenny Alexander and the crew at Fasthouse arranged a Yamaha YZ250 build for Trevor Stewart to ride at this year’s Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championship just days before the event. With minimal time, performance was the main priority; the bling factor was put on the back-burner.

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR MORE