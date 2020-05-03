250cc TWO-STROKE MX PROJECTS: 2-STROKE THEATER

On this week’s 2-Stroke Theater we bring you three different 250cc Motocross project bikes that graced the pages of our printed magazine and one very rare aluminum framed Suzuki RM250 built by some of their US employees. Don’t miss the video from our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine of Zach Bell’s championship winning Husqvarna TC250 at the bottom of this post.

If you like the 250cc two-strokes project above check out this cool video from our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine edited by our video madman Travis Fant: