KTM200 XC-W PROJECT BY SEAT CONCEPTS: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES

When it comes to tight technical off-road riding and racing for the masses it is hard to argue that a 300cc KTM two-stroke isn’t the best machine out there. But, the 200cc KTM does have a very devoted cult like following as well and the fact that KTM stopped production of this model back in 2016 just fuels the fire of desire for some. Lendon Smith and Robert Lightfeldt owners of Seat Concepts now located in Idaho are two such people and they decided to take mater into their own hands by building what could be a 2020 KTM200 XC-W.
