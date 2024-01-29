2024 KTM 450SX-F FACTORY EDITION VIDEO

We showed up at Glen Helen Raceway for the 2024 KTM Factory Edition intro and got rained out. So, we just loaded up the bike and headed into the hills for this edition of Dirt Bike’s video test series. Sean Lipanovich is all healed up after breaking his leg at the 2023 Motocross of Nations, so he was our primary test rider. The big question for us was all about the new frame. It’s said to be a little less rigid than the previous one because of attention to the top shock mount and the steering head. Additionally, the bike has all the Factory Edition livery; stuff like the Akrapovic exhaust, the factory wheelset and the split triple clamps. This year KTM also equips the bike with the transmitting hardware to hook up with the KTM Connect smartphone app. That allows you to fine tune the motor, it provides full telemetry and, for the first time, it integrates LitPro riding data. Join us in the hills of Southern California as we learn more about the bike.