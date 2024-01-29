BETA AXLE BLOCK INSPECTION: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

My left-side axle block keeps coming loose on my 2021 Beta 250RR Race Edition and is also doing so on my buddy’s 300RR. I see it’s threaded, but am worried it’s egg-shaped now from being loose and I’ll strip it. Any thoughts?

RK

Lake Hughes, CA

RK, this isn’t a life-threatening surgical procedure. Use some common sense and unthread the adjuster block from the axle and check for damage. If it comes off, smoothly the threads shouldn’t be distressed. Follow this procedure with a layer of blue Loctite on the threads, then reinstall the adjuster block.

If you don’t mind displaying your ignorance for the world to see, who are we to deny the opportunity? Send evidence of your failures.

email: [email protected]

mail: Dirt Bike Mr. Know-It-All 25233 Anza Dr. Valencia, CA 91355