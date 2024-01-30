WORCS 2024 ROUND 2 : PRO RESULTS GLEN HELEN

SLR Honda riders Tyler Lynn and Mikayla Nielsen both put the hammer down to pull a victorious weekend racing WORCS series. Tyler Lynn had a solid start heading into the first corner sitting in 3rd. The top 3 would go to put on an incredible close tight race for the first 5 laps. Wide open 120% effort from all three, as 3rd place dropped back from the battle Tyler would be in a battle against the Purvines Yamaha rider.

Both teams pitting on the same lap, 75feet separated our pits, 1.5 second gap back from first was Tyler…they both charged into the hot pit lane, it was a battle of pitstops…gas flowing and dumping from IMS dump can, giving the life source of the Honda CRF450rx, goggles changing, water drinking, the pit stop ends and Tyler takes off just feet in front of the Yamaha rider…they are right onto of each other for the lap as they disappear into the hills of Glen Helen…….time goes by and Tyler is out front charging hard to pull a gap! Few laps later a quick 3 second splash of fuel would secure his victory!! P1 for Tyler Lynn!

Top 3 PRO 450: 1. TYLER LYNN – HONDA 2. Trevor Stewart – YAM 3. DARE DeMartile – BETA

Mikayla Nielsen raced the Pro Women’s class on Saturday at Glen Helen Raceway, with a long dusty and windy race course, preservation was in mind for the team! What a great race leading laps and dominating yet again for KayKay! Smooth, controlled and confident race to take the “W” in the Pro Women’s class.