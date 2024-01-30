WORCS 2024 ROUND 2 : PRO RESULTS GLEN HELEN

SLR Honda riders Tyler Lynn and Mikayla Nielsen both put the hammer down to pull a victorious weekend racing WORCS series. Tyler Lynn had a solid start heading into the first corner sitting in 3rd.  The top 3 would go to put on an incredible close tight race for the first 5 laps.  Wide open 120% effort from all three, as 3rd place dropped back from the battle Tyler would be in a battle against the Purvines Yamaha rider.
Tyler’s battle for the lead was some exciting racing to watch. From the first 5 laps wide open top 3 battling hard to the battle of pitstops where we would go to be faster and Tyler would pull out back on course in first place and put the heater down to create a great gap and take the win!
Both teams pitting on the same lap, 75feet separated our pits, 1.5 second gap back from first was Tyler…they both charged into the hot pit lane, it was a battle of pitstops…gas flowing and dumping from IMS dump can, giving the life source of the Honda CRF450rx, goggles changing, water drinking, the pit stop ends and Tyler takes off just feet in front of the Yamaha rider…they are right onto of each other for the lap as they disappear into the hills of Glen Helen…….time goes by and Tyler is out front charging hard to pull a gap!   Few laps later a quick 3 second splash of fuel would secure his victory!!  P1 for Tyler Lynn!
Top 3 PRO 450:
1. TYLER LYNN – HONDA
2. Trevor Stewart – YAM
3. DARE DeMartile – BETA

250cc PRO

Colton Aeck took the Pro 250 win aboard his TRE Kawasaki followed RPM KTM rider Mason Semens and Husqvarna mounted Kai Aiello.
Leading for half the race, JP dropped back to third after the pit stop. On the last lap he had a tip over and fell back to the forth place spot. Great ride for JP regardless and still some confidence building moments to carry into the next round.

 

 PRO WOMEN

Mikayla Nielsen raced the Pro Women’s class on Saturday at Glen Helen Raceway, with a long dusty and windy race course, preservation was in mind for the team!  What a great race leading laps and dominating yet again for KayKay!  Smooth, controlled and confident race to take the “W” in the Pro Women’s class.

KayKay would continue her dominant performance, now in the WORCS series with an amazing ride.
Kaitlyn was running a solid race in third and unfortunately had a bad crash resulting in knocking herself out and taking a ride to the hospital for evaluation. So far the conclusion is a concussion and we will determine if she is fit to race the next round of NGPC. WORCS still gave her the third place result.

 

Top 3 PRO Women:
1. MIKAYLA NIELSEN – HONDA
2. Ava Silvestri – GG
3. Katie Jacobs – KTM

 

 

 

