2024 HERITAGE HUSKY: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

ay Clark has a dirt bike addiction, and we are okay with helping feed that addiction, because it usually makes for some pretty good stories. This is one of those exact instances. The 2024 Husqvarna TE300, featuring the new throttlebody fuel injection, has some big buzz around it, and in stock form, some die-hard trail riders like Jay feel that Husqvarna stopped just a little short of the goal. So, we decided to make some upgrades to our test unit in key areas just to show the engineers in Austria what is possible.

This is not the typical project that we do with Jay. Usually, we are completely rebuilding late-’90s or early 2000s two-strokes, and the build starts with a complete teardown of the machine. Thankfully, not on this one. With this being basically a new motorcycle, we got to focus on four key areas—engine performance, handling, protection and, of course, we had to give it an all-new look.

UPGRADES ENGAGED

The TE300 is similar to the closedcourse competition models that Husqvarna produces, just tuned down a bit and, to be brutally honest, is probably easier for the average weekend warrior to control on the trail. Now, Jay will be the first to admit he doesn’t want yank-your-arms-out-of-the-socket-type power—just a little extra to get you out of trouble here and there.

Tom Morgan Racing and Twisted Development are both known for getting the most power imaginable out of any engine, and we have even heard rumors of these guys modifying their lawnmowers just to cut the grass faster! The OEM Husqvarna head was re-cut by Tom Morgan Racing to, among other things, pump up the compression.

With the modified head, Moto Tassinari VForce reed cage, FMF Gnarly pipe and PowerCore muffler installed, we headed down to Temecula, California, where Jamie Ellis and the crew at Twisted Development remapped the stock ECU. They even threw it on the dyno machine after fine-tuning everything to run on 91 octane straight out of the pump. The clutch also got an upgrade with the installation of Rekluse TorqDrive clutch plates, slave-cylinder and CNC-machined billet-aluminum outer clutch covers.

We did remove the oil-injection system on this build using a blockoff kit from Slavens Racing, but that didn’t improve performance in any way. This was done because Jay likes to have control over his premix ratio, and we wanted to use an oversized IMS fuel tank, but the stock oil-filler neck gets in the way. IMS makes an oil-tank-filler replacement for the previous frame design and should have a new one out shortly.

Jay Clark went through a lot to make this TE300 his own and complete the Heritage look flawlessly.

Also hidden inside the frame is an IMS Coolant Recovery System. This system is designed to fit inside the frame located right above where the engine cradle connects in a “Y” to the main-frame downtube support similar to how the oil tank is located on the upper frame support. This also doesn’t offer any direct performance upgrades, but is great for ensuring your machine will not run dry on the trail while protecting the environment from contamination during an overheating situation.

The 2024 TE models come stock with the new WP XACT closed-cartridge spring fork, which is a great upgrade from what was previously available. David at Schmidt Performance dialed in the spring rate and valving in both the fork and rear shock specifically for Jay to use in off-road-trail-type applications, keeping in mind he is usually on the bike for longs hours during his marathon trailsides in Utah with his son Spencer. This new type of closed-cartridge spring system is more similar in design to what is used in the WP Pro Component cone-valve fork used by Husqvarna’s factory off-road race team than the previous setup.

For some added comfort and fatigue prevention, we installed a set of the new low Flexx bars from Fasst Company. Designed for the rider looking for the lowest possible overall bar height while still offering their patented, adjustable elastomer damping system. At 68mm tall, the low bar fit our application perfectly. We chose the 10-degree option of backsweep, but there are 12, 14 and 15 degrees as well.

Keeping key components of your bike protected is a must no matter what type of riding you are doing, but especially on off-road builds where at times you can be miles away from camp. Protecting the complete engine and frame cradle, we used an AXP full-coverage skid plate that features an extended piece that also covers the rear suspension linkage. An AXP Racing rear chain and Bullet Proof Designs CNC-machined swingarm mount guard were installed to protect the rear chainguide from being torn off the swingarm if hit.

P3 Carbon added some bling to the build with a carbon fiber pipe guard to protect the FMF Gnarly expansion chamber. Probably one of the most important forms of protection used on this build would be the wrap-around handguard system that features removable plastic deflectors from Enduro Engineering. This system is designed to protect not only the rider’s hands, but also all the controls located on the handlebars that are vital to operate the motorcycle correctly.

The Husqvarna hard-parts wheelset adds strength and style to the build, with the brand-new Dunlop AT82 off-road tires mounted up.

With minor internal engine mods from TMR, Twisted Development and Rekluse, this TE300 really came to life.

The IMS Products oversized tank and Coolant Recovery System are a great addition to any off-road build.

OUR THOUGHTS

It’s always hard to evaluate a bike built specifically for one person’s wants and needs if you are not that person. Luckily, in this case, Jay Clark’s wants and needs are very similar to ours. We can appreciate just about every performance or comfort modification he has on the build and give him kudos for going over the top with having the frame powdercoated white by San Diego Powder Coating, all-black wheels from the Husqvarna PowerParts catalog, and even having the crew at Sano Metal Finishing Cerakote the front numberplate guide piece blue to go with his color scheme, creating what we think is one of the cleanest “Heritage Husky” 300cc two-stroke builds we have ever seen.

This is one of those rare builds that performs on the trail as good as it looks standing still. If you are a regular on the Utah trail systems, be on the lookout for Jay and his Heritage Husky, because we have a feeling he will be logging lots of hours on it with his son Spencer this summer.