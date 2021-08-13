2022 FXR OFF-ROAD COLLECTION

FXR has shown its 2022 collection of dedicated off-road riding gear. Here’s the official press release

Get ready for the adventure. FXR Racing proudly launches the 2022 Off Road Collection. Its bulletproof features help you escape to new destinations waiting to be discovered. Designed for the Off-Road rider looking for maximum durability and comfort, this collection includes ventilation with added vent zippers for those hot days. Using premium materials together with breathable Omni-Stretch inserts gives the rider the full performance package at a mid-level price point.



2022 OFF-ROAD Jersey

Hybrid vented material is utilized in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction. Incorporating Omni-Stretch technology in the side body inserts to improve mobility while improving ventilation.

• Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh combined with high performance polyester knit

• Slim fit design

• Shaped front collar and tapered cuff

• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

• Fade-free sublimation prints



2022 OFF-ROAD Pant

FXR’s Off-Road Pant is engineered for durability with full-grain leather insteps and durable 600D materials, combined with Omni-Stretch thigh panels with vent zippers that flex and move with the rider. Hook & Loop front and hip adjusters secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling on the long adventure rides.

• Fade-free sublimation prints

• 4-way stretch fabric panels intergraded with durable coated 600D chassis fabric for added flexibility and comfort

• Zipper thigh vents for added ventilation

• Slim fit knee design provides a positive rider knee contact area

• Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric

• Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

• Tested and proven hook and loop adjustable waist system design

• Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

• Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

• Pre-curved knees

• Internal key pocket