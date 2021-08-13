KAWASAKI KX450: 2022 VIDEO SERIES

Kawasaki’s KX450 has won the Dirt Bike Magazine 450 Motocross shootout for three years in a row. It was completely overhauled in 2019 and gained electric start in the process. Kawasaki hasn’t messed with the formula too much since then and we have learned a great deal about the bike in that time. The 2022 model is unchanged aside from graphics, so there’s very little mystery here. We know the bike well and still love it. To check out the 2021 450 MX Shootout, click here. To see an archive of KX450 information and stories, click here.

