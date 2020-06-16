2021 KTM DUAL-SPORT & OFF-ROAD BIKES REVEALED

KTM has released the first batch of its 2021 new model line. This includes the EXC dual-sport bikes, the XCF-W off-road four-strokes and the XC-W off-road two-strokes. The official information from KTM appears below.

2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched dual-sport performance.

• NEW shift locker provides increased durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for road and offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Continental TKC 80 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM EXC-F machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 510.9 cc

Bore/Stroke: 95 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 42 mm

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Primary Ratio: 31:76

Final Drive: 14:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 120/90-18” Continental TKC 80

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 355 mm / 14 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx.: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx.: 109 kg / 240.3 lbs

2021 KTM 350 EXC-F Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched dual-sport performance.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for road and offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Continental TKC 80 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM EXC-F machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 349.7 cc

Bore/Stroke: 88 / 57.5 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 42 mm

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm /12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 120/90-18” Continental TKC 80

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 355 mm / 14 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx.: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx.: 107.8 kg / 237.6 lbs

2021 KTM 500 XCF-W Highlights

• Offroad-only model that sheds the signals and mirrors and features more aggressive mapping and a less restrictive power pack than the KTM 500 EXC-F, meaning more power to put to the ground through the full-knobby tires and a lighter overall weight.

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

• NEW shift locker provides increased durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip in challenging terrain.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand, skid plate and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XCF-W machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 510.9 cc

Bore/Stroke: 95 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 42 mm

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Primary Ratio: 31:76

Final Drive: 14:45

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 355 mm / 14 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 106.6 kg / 235 lbs

2021 KTM 350 XCF-W Highlights

• Offroad-only model that sheds the signals and mirrors and features more aggressive mapping and a less restrictive power pack than the KTM 350 EXC-F, meaning more power to put to the ground through the full-knobby tires and a lighter overall weight.

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip in challenging terrain.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand, skid plate and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XCF-W machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 349.7 cc

Bore/Stroke: 88 / 57.5 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 42 mm

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:52

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm /12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 355 mm / 14 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx.: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx.: 105.2 kg / 231.9 lbs

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

• 293.2 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

• Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

• EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

• Optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

• Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

• Exhaust system provides improved performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XC-W TPI machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 293.2 cc

Bore/Stroke: 72 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto 39 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm; 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 9 l / 2.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 103.4 kg / 227.9 lbs

2021 KTM 250 XC-W TPI Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

• 249 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

• Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

• EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

• Optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

• Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

• Exhaust system provides improved performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for road and offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XC-W TPI machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 249 cc

Bore/Stroke: 66.4 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto 39 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm; 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 9 l / 2.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 103.4 kg / 227.9 lbs

2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

• WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

• 143.99 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

• NEW cast piston replaces the forged piston for improved durability while keeping weight to a minimum.

• Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

• EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

• Optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

• Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

• Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

• Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

• 6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

• Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XC-W TPI machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 143.99 cc

Bore/Stroke: 58/54.5 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah / Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto 39 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front / Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm; 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 9 l / 2.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 96.8 kg / 213.4 lbs