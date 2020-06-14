2020 SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 15 250 QUALIFYING RESULTS

The 2020 Supercross season is progressing this weekend in unprecedented fashion as the season draws closer to a conclusion. For round 15 it was the fifth straight event held within Rice Eccles stadium and a continuation of the Western Regional 250 Championship, where Dylan Ferrandis and Austin Forkner have been trading blows all year. With Forkner’s win on Wednesday, he moves into second, 10 points behind Ferrandis. Today’s qualifying times will be posted here live as soon as practice has concluded.

The current point standings show that the championship is still up for grabs, and Ferrandis’s Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper remains the wildcard.

POS. NAME POINTS 1 Dylan Ferrandis 158 2 Austin Forkner 148 3 Justin Cooper 147 4 Brandon Hartranft 126 5 Alex Martin 115 6 Michael Mosiman 100 7 Luke Clout 94 8 Derek Drake 92 9 Jacob Hayes 89 10 Mitchell Oldenburg 85 11 Carson Brown 74 12 Martin Castelo 61 13 Jett Lawrence 58 14 Killian Auberson 57 15 Aaron Tanti 50 16 Cameron Mcadoo 48 17 Jay Wilson 45 18 Christian Craig 44 19 Robbie Wageman 44 20 Michael Leib 32 21 Logan Karnow 32 22 Mitchell Falk 31 23 Derek Kelley 22 24 Cheyenne Harmon 21 25 Ludovic Macler 12 26 Hunter Lawrence 10 27 Bryson Gardner 7 28 Lorenzo Camporese 7 29 Chris Howell 6 30 Taiki Koga 5

Since the resumption of racing in Salt Lake City, the schedule as been altered for each round. Today’s events will take to the track in this order:

