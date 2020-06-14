2020 SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 15 250 QUALIFYING RESULTS

The 2020 Supercross season is progressing this weekend in unprecedented fashion as the season draws closer to a conclusion. For round 15 it was the fifth straight event held within Rice Eccles stadium and a continuation of the Western Regional 250 Championship, where Dylan Ferrandis and Austin Forkner have been trading blows all year. With Forkner’s win on Wednesday, he moves into second, 10 points behind Ferrandis. Today’s qualifying times will be posted here live as soon as practice has concluded.
The current point standings show that the championship is still up for grabs, and Ferrandis’s Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper remains the wildcard.
|POS.
|NAME
|POINTS
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|158
|2
|Austin Forkner
|148
|3
|Justin Cooper
|147
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|126
|5
|Alex Martin
|115
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|100
|7
|Luke Clout
|94
|8
|Derek Drake
|92
|9
|Jacob Hayes
|89
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|85
|11
|Carson Brown
|74
|12
|Martin Castelo
|61
|13
|Jett Lawrence
|58
|14
|Killian Auberson
|57
|15
|Aaron Tanti
|50
|16
|Cameron Mcadoo
|48
|17
|Jay Wilson
|45
|18
|Christian Craig
|44
|19
|Robbie Wageman
|44
|20
|Michael Leib
|32
|21
|Logan Karnow
|32
|22
|Mitchell Falk
|31
|23
|Derek Kelley
|22
|24
|Cheyenne Harmon
|21
|25
|Ludovic Macler
|12
|26
|Hunter Lawrence
|10
|27
|Bryson Gardner
|7
|28
|Lorenzo Camporese
|7
|29
|Chris Howell
|6
|30
|Taiki Koga
|5
Since the resumption of racing in Salt Lake City, the schedule as been altered for each round. Today’s events will take to the track in this order:
Evening Program
5:05 pm – 5:13 pm 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:19 pm – 5:27 pm 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:34 pm – 5:42 pm 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:48 pm – 5:56 pm 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:56 pm – 6:11 pm Track Maintenance
6:11 pm – 6:18 pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:24 pm – 6:31 pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:31 pm – 6:46 pm Intermission
6:46 pm – 6:49 pm 250SX Sighting Lap
6:51 pm – 7:08 pm 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
7:08 pm – 7:15 pm 250SX Victory Circle
7:15 pm – 7:24 pm Track Maintenance
7:24 pm – 7:27 pm 450SX Sighting Lap
7:29 pm – 7:51 pm 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
7:51 pm – 8:00 pm 450SX Victory Circle
