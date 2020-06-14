2020 SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 15 250 QUALIFYING RESULTS

The 2020 Supercross season is progressing this weekend in unprecedented fashion as the season draws closer to a conclusion. For round 15 it was the fifth straight event held within Rice Eccles stadium and a continuation of the Western Regional 250 Championship, where Dylan Ferrandis and Austin Forkner have been trading blows all year. With Forkner’s win on Wednesday, he moves into second, 10 points behind Ferrandis. Today’s qualifying times will be posted here live as soon as practice has concluded.

 

For extended coverage of the 2020 Supercross season, click here.

The current point standings show that the championship is still up for grabs, and Ferrandis’s Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper remains the wildcard.

POS. NAME POINTS
1 Dylan Ferrandis 158
2 Austin Forkner 148
3 Justin Cooper 147
4 Brandon Hartranft 126
5 Alex Martin 115
6 Michael Mosiman 100
7 Luke Clout 94
8 Derek Drake 92
9 Jacob Hayes 89
10 Mitchell Oldenburg 85
11 Carson Brown 74
12 Martin Castelo 61
13 Jett Lawrence 58
14 Killian Auberson 57
15 Aaron Tanti 50
16 Cameron Mcadoo 48
17 Jay Wilson 45
18 Christian Craig 44
19 Robbie Wageman 44
20 Michael Leib 32
21 Logan Karnow 32
22 Mitchell Falk 31
23 Derek Kelley 22
24 Cheyenne Harmon 21
25 Ludovic Macler 12
26 Hunter Lawrence 10
27 Bryson Gardner 7
28 Lorenzo Camporese 7
29 Chris Howell 6
30 Taiki Koga 5

 

Since the resumption of racing in Salt Lake City, the schedule as been altered for each round. Today’s events will take to the track in this order:

Evening Program
5:05 pm – 5:13 pm 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:19 pm – 5:27 pm 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:34 pm – 5:42 pm 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:48 pm – 5:56 pm 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:56 pm – 6:11 pm Track Maintenance
6:11 pm – 6:18 pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:24 pm – 6:31 pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:31 pm – 6:46 pm Intermission
6:46 pm – 6:49 pm 250SX Sighting Lap
6:51 pm – 7:08 pm 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
7:08 pm – 7:15 pm 250SX Victory Circle
7:15 pm – 7:24 pm Track Maintenance
7:24 pm – 7:27 pm 450SX Sighting Lap
7:29 pm – 7:51 pm 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
7:51 pm – 8:00 pm 450SX Victory Circle

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag