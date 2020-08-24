2007 SUZUKI RM250 PROJECT: OFF-ROAD 2-STROKES VIDEO SERIES

Here is our 2007 Suzuki RM250 2-Stroke Off-Road project in action for the first time ever ! The Wrench Rabbit Suzuki RM250 is done. We worked with top industry companies like FMF, Dunlop, Vertex, Hinson Racing, Faster USA Wheels, Topar, Nihilo, Supersprox and Decal Works graphics.The engine was fully rebuilt using a kit from Wrench Rabbit and Syndicate Racing did some engine mods while we had it apart.An IMS oversized tank is a must for just about any offroad project and gave our RM250 around three gallons of fuel capacity .An FMF complete exhaust, Hinson clutch components and a V-Force intake gave the RM250 a little boost of performance while a JD Jetting kit made sure the proper about of fuel is delivered. For more on this machine check out our 2-Stroke Tuesday feature .
