The tenth annual Kenda Tennessee Knockout took place at the Trials Training Center, in Sequatchie, Tennessee and here are video highlights from the grueling four rounds of Sunday pro-competition where Canada’s Trystan Hart took his first TKO win over six-time winner Cody Webb. Chile’s Benjamin Herrera finished third ahead of Noah Kepple and Keith Curtis, who rounded out the top five. Thank you to Blake Terry from American Hard Enduro for creating the video.