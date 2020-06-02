2007 SUZUKI RM250 OFFROAD PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday it’s all about the mighty Suzuki RM250! We have an exclusive first look at our 2007 Offroad project with Wrench Rabbit along with a great story by the Dirt Bike staff about why the RM250 just might be the best used bike ever in our 2-Stroke History section. We don’t stop there! At the bottom of this post is another exclusive link to a RM250 motocross project we did Pro X and Bills Pipe.

Here it is for the first time ever seen by the public, our Wrench Rabbit Suzuki RM250 is done. We worked with top industry companies like FMF, Dunlop, Vertex, Hinson Racing, Faster USA Wheels, Topar, Nihilo, Supersprox and Decal Works graphics.

The engine was fully rebuilt using a kit from Wrench Rabbit and Syndicate Racing did some engine mods while we had it apart.

An IMS oversized tank is a must for just about any offroad project and gave our RM250 around three gallons of fuel capacity .

An FMF complete exhaust, Hinson clutch components and a V-Force intake gave the RM250 a little boost of performance while a JD Jetting kit made sure the proper about of fuel is delivered.

The fasst Company wrap around style hand guards are designed to work with their Flexx Handlebars.

There will be a full story with all the detail on this machine in an upcoming issue of our printed magazine and we have Travis Fant editing a couple videos you don’t want to miss.

2-STROKE HISTORY

Could the Suzuki RM250 two-stroke be the best used bike ever? The story below might just change your mind. Click the image below for more.

IF YOU ARE A FAN OF SUZUKI TWO-STROKES CHECK OUT THE FULL STORY ON THIS RM250 WE DID AWHILE AGO. Click the image below for more.