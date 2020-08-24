BETA’S JOE WASSON WINS MULEY RUN NATIONAL HARE AND HOUND

After a five-month season hiatus, the 2020 KENDA SRT AMA National Hare and Hound Championship, presented by FMF returned this weekend in Panaca, Nevada. Hosted by Silver State Trailblazers of MRAN, the 9th annual “Muley Run” saw hot, dry conditions for a 70+ mile course.

At the drop of the banner, the Pro line (alongside the Pro 250 and Pro Women) quickly lit their engines and sprinted across the valley towards an immediate uphill that would quickly space out the front runners. 3 Bro’s racer Dalton Shirey led Factory Beta’s Joe Wasson, Evan Kelly, KTM mounted David Kamo and Team Green rider Jacob Argubright set the pace. Shirey pulled out with a physical ailment letting Wasson grab the lead and clean air.

Kamo chased Wasson’s dust while Kelly and Argubright set their sights on the third position. Coming into the pits from Loop 1, Wasson held a healthy gap on the pack, with Kamo comfortably in second. Kelly and Argubright were moments away from a battle for third that would come to life after they left the pits. Charging into the pits in 5th, Axel Pearson looked strong ahead of JCR Honda’s Preston Campbell, Ryan Smith and Zane Roberts.

Over the second and final loop, Wasson continued to assert his dominance ahead of Kamo and now Argubright who made the pass on Kelly after the two battled over the next 15 miles. As Kelly tried to recover from his battle with Argubright, Pearson, Smith and Roberts made their passes towards the front. Wasson ultimately sprinted his way to the finish line, leading Kamo and Argubright to the podium.

In the Pro 250 class, Corbin McPherson returned to the top step of the podium after a commanding performance alongside the competition. Off the start, McPherson positioned himself into the lead through the thick dust with Beta rider Cole Conatser and Hagen Boyce hunting the target on his back. As the trio navigated across Loop 1, McPherson held his lead. In the final 37-miles, McPherson continued kept his sights on a class win while moving himself to top 10 overall. Conatser and Boyce charged finished second and third.

The Elegant Cabinetry Pro Women’s class continues to see top talent compete for the podium, and ultimately the year-end championship bonus of $4000. The ladies, who come from various locations including California, Colorado and Utah, lined up on Saturday morning ready to keep the chase for the championship a close one.

On loop one, JCR Honda backed Tarah Gieger came through in the lead and 23rd overall; an impressive feat against the men. Just two minutes behind, Colorado native Britney Gallegos put herself in a favorable position through the silt and dust to catch Geiger. Factory Beta’s very own Morgan Tanke sat in third, but with plenty of pressure from Utah’s Rachel Stout and first-time racer Lauren Woods. A more technical Loop 2 had Geiger leading, a charging Gallegos in second and Morgan Tanke finishing in third.

HOOLIGAN OPEN presented by SCRAMBLER DUCATI

Round four welcomed the first-ever Hooligan Open class, presented by Scrambler Ducati. The Hooligan Open class is intended for 750cc and above stock production motorcycles. Six brave riders lined up for the first of four rounds, with a National title and major bragging rights on the line. Ducati Desert Sled, mounted Jordan Graham sprinted for the end of the bomb. KTM rider Quinn Cody immediately challenged Graham on his KTM 790 Adventure R Rally Edition, and the two ensued in a close race from the start. Harley racer Nick Wojnarowicz trailed behind the front runners. Cody managed to maneuver his KTM across the challenging conditions to take the checkers just one minute and thirty-nine seconds over Graham. The two came together at the finish line all smiles after their impressive accomplishment. Rounding out the podium, Wojnarowicz crossed the finish line in third.