1997 HONDA CR500 CARSON BROWN PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week's Two-Stroke Tuesday we are going to give you a behind the scenes look at a 1997 Honda CR500 build we are doing with SX/MX racer Carson Brown. For those that don't know Carson's dad just happens to be Duane Brown from BBR. Yes the BBR that makes all kinds of insanely trick parts for pit bikes.

Yes those are billet CR500 center cases. Companies like Rekluse, Boyesen, Sudco and Crank Works are also involved on the engine portion of this build. Here are some words from Carson about this image “More parts are showing up for the Dirt Bike Magazine CR500 project. Crank Works got the crank finished, they balanced it and installed a billet rod. They also polished the transmission. Bryan from RBR rounded up a KX500 carburetor which is bigger. He also got a Boyesen intake and reeds which he matched to the cylinder. “

A Pro Circuit complete exhaust will help the build engine with some extra performance.

This custom Honda CR500 linkage and bolts came from Phil Denton Engineering.

Coated and re-enforced frame, rebuilt wheels from Dubya USA and some new fasteners from Bolt Hardware. Here is what Carson has to say “Dubya USA did an incredible set of wheels. With Excel rims , stainless spokes, black aluminum nipples, they black cerakoted the stock hubs, and installed all new bearings and seals. Bolt Motorcycle Hardware came through with a full bolt kit which they make for all brands including a lot of vintage bikes. American Powder Coating in Auburn Washington did a perfect job on the frame.”

Full Rekluse Torque Drive clutch set ready for action. With the way Carson rides this system will definitely be put to the test.

Once fabricated the tank will go through a heat treatment process and then be polished. The swingarm below will go through a similar process.

We stared at this picture for a long before we said a word. Even then the only thing we could say was “WOW”. You are probably having the same reaction right about now so we won’t spoil it, just enjoy.

The heart of Carson Browns’s 1997 Honda CR500 ready to rock. Assembly starts now so stay tuned for more.

