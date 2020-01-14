HUSKY TC500 PROJECT BY THE RIDE SHOP AZ: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we give you the first look at our completed Husqvarna TC500 project with The Ride Shop AZ. You don’t want to miss it. We have three two-stroke project bike videos and one 4-Stroke VS 2-Stroke video for your viewing pleasure in 2-Stroke Theater this week. If you’re a fan of Husqvarna two-stroke machines don’t miss the exclusive link at the bottom of this post to our 300cc off-road build.

Jonny at The Ride Shop AZ started building this bike over a year ago and just like any custom build ran into some issues with things just not coming together but he didn’t give up and the finished product is worth the wait for sure. There are a lot of industry leading companies on this build like Scalvini , Supersprox, Dunlop, P3 Carbon, Works Connection, TM Designworks, Fasst Co, ODI, Galfer, Seat Concepts, Rekluse and much more.

The Seat Concepts gripper seat with extra ribs offered tons on additional traction and a custom look that fits perfectly with the bikes graphics.

Lots of shinny things to look at in this image. Cerakote, Cone Pipe, Carbon Fiber, Billet Cases and polish aluminum just about everywhere you look. This bike has what it takes to turn some heads.

The fork has a KYB conversion internally and as you can see features some eye candy with coatings galore on the outside.

We mentioned billet cases before and yes that is an electric start mounted to the side of those cases. The starter is made by Panthera.

The GPR Pro Kit with a version 4 stabilizer comes with the stabilizer, top clamp, bar mounts and frame pin mount all ready to bolt right on. The stabilizer itself is available in multiple color options.

Ryan Abbatoye at RAD Custom Graphics topped of the build of with a custom look. Don’t worry you will see more of this build on the website very shortly.

2-STROKE THEATER

