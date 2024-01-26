1995 HONDA CR250R REBUILD PROJECT VIDEO WITH JAY “THE MAD SCIENTIST” CLARK

The mad scientist Jay Clark is at it again! Clark met up with editor Mark Tilley to shoot his recently finished 1995 Honda CR250R in the Dirt Bike Magazine studio. In this video he walks us through his build and gives us a RAW behind the scenes look at some of the issues he faced. We hope we get to ride it but we know for sure it will be featured in an upcoming printed issue of Dirt Bike Magazine. Jay has 5 unique two stroke builds coming and we’re excited to get them in our hands for some testing.
